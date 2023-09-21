Can artificial intelligence help communicate with animals? Scientists are developing AI tools to decode animal language

A piece of news has come to light that scientists are working on an artificial intelligence project to help humans communicate with animals. In the coming years, people will be able to understand what their dogs' woof and cats' meow mean.

This report was published in the Scientific American and it was mentioned that experts are using AI to decode animal noises. Several groups have taken part in this project, and one of the groups currently working on this project is the Earth Species Project.

Aza Raskin, who co-founded the Earth Species Project, a nonprofit aiming to develop AI models that will allow humans to communicate with animals, said,

"The door has been opened to using machine learning to decode languages that we don't already know how to decode."

He also said this project will be completed in two years.

"The plot twist is that we will be able to communicate [with animals] before we understand. It wouldn't surprise me if we discovered [expressions for] ‘grief’ or ‘mother’ or ‘hungry’ across species."

Scientists are currently testing the Artificial Intelligence that can help humans communicate with animals on huge sperm whale

In the report, it was also mentioned that the first animal that is being focused on this project is the huge sperm whale. It is worth noting that sperm whales are known to be excellent communicators. They make clicking sounds and by doing so, they talk to each other, navigate, and find food. Other than this, they can also hear the clicking sound far away from the ocean.

Christian Rutz, a behavioral ecologist at the University of St Andrews, also discussed this project.

"People realize that we are on the brink of fairly major advances in regard to understanding animals' communicative behavior."

Moreover, Con Slobodchikoff, an animal language researcher, said he aims to develop an Artificial Intelligence model that helps to understand animals' noise and their expressions.

"We are so fixated on sound being the only valid element of communication, that we miss many of the other cues."

He concluded by saying that Artificial Intelligence learning will be the future and it will help humans understand animals better.

Underwater microphones to track the click sound of the sperm whales

Shane Gero, the lead biologist for Project CETI, reported that his team uses underwater microphones to track the click sound of the sperm whales. Tracking them will help decode the sounds.

Gero further said they intend to collect the codas, the specific pattern of the click sound, and then use Artificial Intelligence to learn what that means and what they are trying to convey.

Artificial Intelligence has many pros and cons, and there have been many debates. The good news for animal lovers is AI might help them understand animals someday.