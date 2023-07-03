"Can’t wait for the UNO movie"- Jokes flood Twitter as Mattel announces 45 films/TV shows in development 

With Greta Gerwig's Barbie all set to make a theatrical debut this month, Mattel has recently announced that it is reportedly preparing as many as 45 films and TV shows based on its toys. This staggering number comes as quite big a shock for fans, who have already started labeling the toy manufacturer as the next Marvel, drawing various references to the blockbuster superhero franchise.

There are several projects reportedly in development, including American Girl, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Matchbox, Masters of the Universe, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Uno, and View-Master. While many of these may get the Barbie treatment, it could be a bit more challenging for some others.

Following the revelation, jokes poured in all around Twitter, with many fans asking how Mattel was going to give a live-action or animated adaptation to some of its toys, including the extremely popular UNO.

Fans shocked at Mattel's ambitious attempts with 45 projects

It is quite surprising for any franchise to announce as many as 45 projects at once. Fans have already termed this as the MCU (Mattel Cinematic Universe). Apart from expressing their shock at this announcement, many fans also cracked multiple jokes at the expense of Mattel.

All these films will reportedly be produced by Mattel Films, so there is a good chance that this will spawn a proper franchise. But 45 films or television shows may still be too much for a single universe.

It will be some time before things are further clarified.

