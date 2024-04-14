Cha Eun-woo and Lee Know reportedly met Jungkook in early March at a restaurant near the BTS member's military unit

On April 12, it was revealed that Stray Kids' Lee Know and ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo reportedly met BTS' Jungkook for a meal at a barbeque restaurant, called Sunset Hills BBQ, near the idol's military unit. The news made rounds as another visitor found out that the three K-pop idols' visited the place through a conversation with the owner and posted about the same in their review of the place.

The owner reportedly stated that they came by around 11:30 am KST in early March. While fans have been aware of Jungkook's tight friendship with the 97-liners in the K-pop industry, they were elated to find that the idol has also formed close bonds with people outside the friend group. Given that the news showcased that Cha Eun-woo and Stray Kids' Lee Know most likely share a close relationship with BTS' Jungkook, fans have been celebrating the same.

While the members are rarely expected to have plans to visit their friends and families, fans were warmed to see that his two friends took the time to visit the BTS member near his military unit. The BTS maknae enlisted in the military on December 12, 2023, and entered as a common soldier through a Buddy System with his fellow group member, Jimin.

Cha Eun-woo, Stray Kids' Lee Know visit BTS' Jungkook at a barbeque restaurant near the idol's military unit

Jungkook is often only known to hang out with his closest friends from the 97 liners such as SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Cha Eun-woo, Stray Kids' Bang Chan, NCT's Jaehyun, etc. Therefore, when his friendships outside this friend group reach the internet, fans are often left shocked.

Here's what the review of the netizens who visited the same restaurant as the three K-pop idols stated:

"I made a reservation for 2 people for the 3rd weekend of March, between 7 PM to 10 PM. Individual tents are available, and larger groups can use group rooms. There are lot of military bases near the campsite, so there are a lot of visitors."

The review continued,

"It is said that there were a lot visitors duirng the 5th Division graduation ceremony. Recently, Cha Eunwoo, BTS Jungkook, and Stray Kids' Lee Know shared a meat at tent number 2. (Translation via Google Translate)"

Additionally, while people have seen the BTS member hang out with the members of the 97 Liners, other K-pop idols, and Korean music artists, this is the first time he was spotted with Stray Kids' Lee Know. This not only showcases that Lee Know shares a close relationship with Jungkook but also reveals the friendship between Lee Known and Cha Eun-woo, which no one predicted or expected.

Stray Kids' Lee Know, otherwise known as Lee Min-ho, debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018. Throughout his career under the eight-piece K-pop boy group, the idol has established himself as both a vocalist and a promising dancer. Cha Eun-woo, on the other hand, is not only a K-pop idol under the group ASTRO but also an actor who's appeared in several projects such as True Beauty, My ID is Gangnam Beauty and others.

Both K-pop idols, Cha Eun-woo and Lee Know, have yet to fulfill their mandatory military service. On the other hand, the BTS member is expected to return from his military enlistment in December 2025, most likely on the same day as Jimin due to their Buddy System.

The idol recently made an update through Weverse ensuring fans that he's doing well and trying to improve his qualities as a soldier. Though he finds it hard to manage social media updates during his busy schedule in the military, he promised to keep in touch with ARMYs as much as possible.

Regardless, fans have been over the moon with the new friendship reveal between BTS' Jungkook, Stray Kids' Lee Know, and, Cha Eun-woo, and are looking forward to more content on the same.