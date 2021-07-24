"It's not cool, guys": Charli D'Amelio responds after being accused of making fun of Nessa Barrett in a TikTok video 

In an Instagram Live, Charli D'Amelio openly discussed the rumor of her making fun of Nessa Barrett in a TikTok video:

"I literally saw...people thought I was making fun of someone in one of Dixie's posts. And...I literally went duckface, that thing that's been around since 2014. Come on, guys, I swear people are just trying to make rumors at this point."

Charli D'Amelio explained her actions in sister Dixie D'Amelio's recent post on TikTok. In the now-deleted video, Charli was filmed by her sister and fastened her hair while making an exaggerated pout:

"I have no bad blood with anyone, I'm friends with everyone, and I feel like sometimes people just try to make things where there are not. It's not cool, guys. I was fixing my hair in a video, too."

Many of the rumors speculated that it was fellow TikTok star turned singer Nessa Barrett that Charli D'Amelio was making fun of because of her mannerisms. Charli's Instagram Live video was reposted on the platform by user tiktokinsiders.

Fans come to Charli D'Amelio's defense

The repost by user tiktokinsiders has received over thirty-eight thousand likes and over two thousand comments at the time of the article. Many users agreed with Charli D'Amelio's statement, many calling her "the sweetest."

One user stated, "People on TikTok need to go outside bro." Another user commented, "The way Charli is such a genuine person...y'all needa stop fr."

Other users claimed that Charli and sister Dixie deleted the post at the request of Barrett. One user commented:

"So Nessa pay you to delete the post."

Another user said:

"Ok, but why you delete the post about Nessa?"

The comment section was split between defending Charli D'Amelio and vilifying her actions of deleting the post if she wasn't guilty of mocking Nessa Barrett.

Neither Charli D'Amelio nor Nessa Barrett has made any further comments on the situation or the deleted video post.

