"Christopher Nolan is sweating in his room": New Barbie trailer takes Twitter by storm

Warner Bros. Pictures has dropped a new trailer for its upcoming offering, Barbie. Starring Margot Robbie as the titular character, the comedy flick has been helmed by Greta Gerwig. Academy Award-nominated actor Ryan Gosling will be seen as Ken, touted as Barbie’s boyfriend as per in-universe information. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Simu Liu is also playing one of the Kens.

All three appear in the latest teaser trailer in their own whacky selves.

As soon as the almost 2-minute-long trailer was released, it hauled up over four million views. This proves that the anticipation and excitement around the feature is strong, which was also clear from the comments on various platforms.

However, some took to social media to make fun of Christopher Nolan, since his next directorial, war drama Oppenheimer, is releasing on the same day as Barbie.

Barbie is the fourth directorial for Gerwig after Nights and Weekends (2008), Lady Bird (2017), and Little Women (2019). The Academy Award-nominated filmmaker and actress has also served as a writer for the forthcoming film, while Margot Robbie is a co-producer.

For the Australian actress, last seen in Babylon, this is her second release of 2023. Wes Anderson’s sci-fi romcom Asteroid City is her first, slated to hit theaters on June 23, 2023.

Fans cannot stop mocking Christopher Nolan following Barbie trailer drop

The new trailer for the Robbie-Gosling movie, lasting 1:44 minutes, maintains a very light note throughout its duration. The comedic and colorful tone is consistent with the first teaser, which was dropped three months back.

In contrast, Oppenheimer looks like any Nolan film: Serious premise, heavy dialog, ominous background score, and deep performances.

The disparity in nature between the two clashing films probably gave rise to the funny remarks. Most pointed out how "nervous" Christopher Nolan is right now after watching the new trailer.

Meanwhile, some unbiased fans also asked others about the order in which the films must be watched.

What do we know about the two films?

Oppenheimer, written and directed by Nolan, stars the likes of Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

Given the cast and crew, the buzz around the film is no less. For now, its premiere date is the same as the doll-based movie, but given the extremely different genres of the two releases, it’s expected that both will click.

Barbie, on the other hand, deals with the protagonist's search for happiness after being “expelled from Barbie Land for being a less-than-perfect doll,” as per the synopsis.

Apart from Robbie, Gosling, and Liu, the cast comprises some starry names like Issa Rae, Dua Lipa (in her acting debut), Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, Helen Mirren (narrator), and John Cena, among others.

Both films are scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023.

