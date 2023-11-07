Chuck Lorre drops new update about Max’s Big Bang Theory spinoff

Chuck Lorre has created some of the most popular sitcoms ever, like The Big Bang Theory, The Kominsky Method, and Two and a Half Men, to name a few. The Big Bang Theory is arguably one of the most popular shows created by him, and after its resounding success, he went on to create the spinoff series Young Sheldon, which focuses on the life of the beloved character Sheldon Cooper as he was growing up.

Chuck Lorre hinted at another spinoff to the Big Bang Theory, which has fans all excited and eager. The characters from the show, like Sheldon, Penny, and Raj, among others, have a massive fan following. With Sheldon already getting his spinoff tale, fans are now curious as to what Lorre has in mind with the upcoming spinoff, which is set to air on Max.

Chuck Lorre has claimed that the upcoming Big Bang Theory spinoff is in its "prenatal" stage

A still of The Big Bang Theory (image via CBS)

In an interview with TVLine, Chuck Lorre provided an enigmatic update on The Big Bang Theory's impending second spinoff. The show's creator said it was still in its early phases of development, equating the series' evolution with a pregnancy.

"It’s prenatal. Yeah, you don’t talk about the birth until the second trimester, I believe, is the rule. That’s a long way of saying no, I’ve got nothing to say about it other than it’s something that we are discussing."

Although anything concrete about the upcoming spinoff of the humorous series has not yet been announced, it will surely feature a recognizable element from the previous series. The new spinoff might center on a character who debuted before or after the events of the original series, such as Raj or Howard. It might also take place in the same universe, focusing on new characters while incorporating certain allusions to the original. This indicates that even though it is a spinoff of the original show, it might have appearances similar to those in the sitcom spinoff How I Met Your Father (derived from the popular series How I Met Your Mother).

Warner Bros. Discovery had initially made an announcement early this year (on April 12, 2023) that executive producer Chuck Lorre was creating a new comedy series "derived from" the CBS mega-hit The Big Bang Theory. Other than being designated for Max, no other information regarding the spinoff was made public. Three weeks later, the Writers Guild of America embarked on a 148-day strike, which suspended all further work until the end of the industry walkout on September 27, 2023.

While the update about a possible second spinoff of Big Bang Theory doesn't promise anything immediate, Lorre has a new series, Bookie, making its debut on Max on Thursday, November 30.