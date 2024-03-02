"Clearly never poured his own drink": Prince William mocked for the way he poured a pint of beer at pub with Rob McElhenney on St David's Day

Prince William visited the town of Wrexham in Wales on St. David's Day, March 1, 2024. He made his way to the legendary Turf pub, where he met American actor Rob McElhenney, known for his work in the comedy series It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and the owner of Wrexham AFC. He also interacted with the executive director Humphrey Ker and Turf's owner Wayne Jones.

Prince William attempted to pour a Madri Lager while he was at Turf pub and clips of the same surfaced online. However, his first try failed to impress netizens and the prince himself said the drink had a "horrible head" on it.

Several netizens took to social media to react to the clip after it made its way online.

Netizen reacts to Prince William pouring a pint of beer (Image via X/@kathmassey)

Prince William mocked for the way he poured a pint of beer

The prince made his way to Wrexham in Wales on March 1 with Rob McElhenney and told him he "loves" cider. He was seen attempting to pour a glass of beer behind the bar, but as per Hello! Magazine, after his first attempt, he said:

"Still got a horrible head on it, that’s why I don't work behind the bar. That might settle in about an hour, talk among yourselves."

Netizens soon took to the comments section of @chrisshipitv's tweet to react to Prince William pouring a glass of beer and wondered how he would "possibly get that wrong."

After the failed attempt, William had Four Walls whisky with McElhenney, as per Vanity Fair, and also spoke about his love for Aston Villa football club.

He then visited the Wrexham football club, where he was presented with a number 9 Wrexham jersey with his name on it by Luke Young and Ben Tozer. On receiving the jersey, he remarked that now he could sway a few Wrexham fans to support Villa till it secures a place in the Premier League. He also had a brief chat with manager Phil Parkinson.

Prince William also visited a local school and a memorial on St David’s Day

Prince William visited All Saints' Primary School to partake in the St. David's Day celebrations. He was gifted three Welsh dragon toys, which he promised to pass on to his children George, Charlotte, and Louis.

As per Yahoo News, James Douglas, 11, who gifted two of the toy dragons to the Prince said:

"It was very good because we knew that he was the Prince of Wales and we knew it was St David's Day so it was kind of a coincidence that he came today and it was really, really fun."

After the school, he made his way to the memorial of the Gresford mining disaster. He also met relatives of those who were killed in the explosion in the Gresford Colliery.