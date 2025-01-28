Coca-Cola launches new Orange Cream Flavor: Availability and product details explored

Coca-Cola is one of the most popular brands in the world, and its classic offering is consumed by millions. The company is known to introduce new offers, flavors, and collaborations for its fans all over the world. They have now launched a new flavor - Orange Cream.

This is Coca-Cola's first new flavor of 2025 and is likely to become a fan favorite. This is because while it's a new flavor, it's a variation of a previous product - Orange Vanilla Coke.

Coca-Cola's Orange Cream Flavor explored

Coca-Cola introduced a new flavor back in 2019 named Orange Vanilla. It received a great response from the consumers, but they were left disappointed after it was discontinued in 2022. It was also gone from the Freestyle Machines.

Fans now can rejoice again as the company has introduced the new Orange Cream flavor. Whether or not it is similar to the previous variation remains to be seen.

The Orange vanilla flavor, as the name suggested, had orange fizz with a hint of vanilla.

Regardless, fans on social media are excited about the new flavor as a couple of them commented on Instagram:

“I loved Orange Vanilla, so hopefully this one lives up!”

“When they took away Orange Vanilla Coke, it broke my heart, but this should make up for it.”

Coca-Cola Orange Cream Flavor availability and other details

The new Orange Cream flavor will be available from February 10, 2025. It is expected to hit all the shelves in the US and Canada, along with the online marketplaces. It's available in both normal and zero sugar variants.

As per The Independent, this is not going to be a permanent flavor, though. However, it will be on sale until at least the first quarter of 2026. Anything beyond that will depend on the response from the customers. Given its fresh profile, it could maybe stick until the summer of 2026.

Coca-Cola looking to tap into nostalgia with Orange Cream flavor

In an interview last year, Coca-Cola's chief of marketing in North America, Shakir Moin said:

“Consumers are moving faster. The market is moving forward faster. We’ve got to be faster than the speed of the market."

This is perhaps one of the reasons for the company's revival of the Orange flavor, albeit in a different variation.

Orange cream became an increasingly popular flavor in 1937 through Creamsicle's ice cream bar. The flavor has seen a recent rise in prominence, with multiple brands jumping in to make the most of the nostalgia.

Olipop introduced an orange cream-flavored probiotic soda in 2021. Carvel brought back its Orange Dreamy Creamy ice cream in 2024. Wendy's also introduced an Orange Dreamsicle Frosty in the spring of 2024. Coca-Cola's new offering is a similar attempt to provide their customers with a great new flavor with a touch of nostalgia.

Coca-Cola continues to experiment to connect further with consumers

For years, Coca-Cola was only known for its classic flavor and it is still the most prominent product. However, the company has tried to experiment in recent years, both in terms of flavors and collaborations.

In 2022, Coca-Cola introduced a number of limited-edition flavors like coconut, strawberry, and Oreo. It also introduced a spiced flavor in February 2024, but it was discontinued in September of that year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback