"Congratulations to the Kings": ARMY celebrates as BTS break record for most-played song on Oricon Weekly Chart with "Butter"

BTS has broken another record. On June 2nd, Oricon reported that BTS’ “Butter” had placed No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart for the last week of May.
The BTS Bop: “Butter”
"Butter” is BTS’ second English single, while the first one was “Dynamite,” released in 2020. From racking up the most opening day streams in Spotify history to being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, BTS’ “Butter,” has broken the numerous records set by their previous single, “Dynamite.”
What is the Oricon Chart?
Founded in 1967, as Original Confidence Inc, Oricon is a holding company that supplies statistics and information on the music industry in Japan. Oricon Inc. was originally set up as a subsidiary of Original Confidence and took over the latter's Oricon record charts in April 2002.
Based on weekly tabulations, the charts are compiled from information drawn from 39,700 retail outlets and shows sales rankings for music CDs, DVDs, electronic games, and other entertainment products.
BTS breaks another record
BTS' "Butter" broke the record for most played song on Japan's Oricon Weekly Chart. From May 24th to May 30th, "Butter" received 31,130,352 streams, putting it at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart.
Not only did they break their previous record, but they also broke the record for the most streams ever recorded in a week in Oricon's history.
BTS previously topped the weekly streaming chart with “Dynamite” in September 2020 and “Film Out” in April 2021, making BTS the only artist in Oricon history to achieve over 10 million streams in a single week for at least three songs.
Fans react to BTS breaking the record
BTS fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy and excitement over the new record set by the group.
In related news, Billboard officially announced that BTS’ “Butter” had entered Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart at No. 1 on June 1st. “Butter” is now BTS’s fourth song to top the Hot 100, following “Dynamite,” "Life Goes On" and their “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.