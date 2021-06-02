"Congratulations to the Kings": ARMY celebrates as BTS break record for most-played song on Oricon Weekly Chart with "Butter"

BTS has broken another record. On June 2nd, Oricon reported that BTS’ “Butter” had placed No. 1 on the weekly streaming chart for the last week of May.

“#BTS_Butter opened at #1 on the latest Oricon charts, Japan’s weekly rankings of the most successful songs in the country. (...) it was also the most-streamed tune in the Asian territory. Amazingly, @BTS_twt have broken the all-time single-week streaming record in just 3 days.” pic.twitter.com/bh26d3ZccV — BTS Press⁷ 🧈 (@BTSPressData) May 31, 2021

Also Read: BTS fans trend #InvestigateSpotify claiming streams for Butter were “deleted” and “not counted”

The BTS Bop: “Butter”

"Butter” is BTS’ second English single, while the first one was “Dynamite,” released in 2020. From racking up the most opening day streams in Spotify history to being the most viewed YouTube video in 24 hours, BTS’ “Butter,” has broken the numerous records set by their previous single, “Dynamite.”

Also Read: WATCH: BTS drops Butter dance practice video and fans can't get enough of it

What is the Oricon Chart?

Founded in 1967, as Original Confidence Inc, Oricon is a holding company that supplies statistics and information on the music industry in Japan. Oricon Inc. was originally set up as a subsidiary of Original Confidence and took over the latter's Oricon record charts in April 2002.

Based on weekly tabulations, the charts are compiled from information drawn from 39,700 retail outlets and shows sales rankings for music CDs, DVDs, electronic games, and other entertainment products.

Also Read: What’s in BTS Meals merch? Everything you can buy from BTS x McDonald's collection

BTS breaks another record

"Butter debuted at No 1 on Oricon Weekly Digital Ranking and Weekly Streaming chart in around 3 days



BTS by doing this they set a new record as BIGGEST WEEKLY Streaming record EVER with more than 16M streams also most of No 1 surpassed on chart with Butter, Film Out, Dynamite"📈 pic.twitter.com/upEnhZHBwj — ᴮᴱikram⁷⟭⟬🧈(slow)📚 (@zergdouniot7) May 25, 2021

BTS' "Butter" broke the record for most played song on Japan's Oricon Weekly Chart. From May 24th to May 30th, "Butter" received 31,130,352 streams, putting it at No. 1 on the Oricon Weekly Chart.

Not only did they break their previous record, but they also broke the record for the most streams ever recorded in a week in Oricon's history.

The first Bts song to surpass 10M weekly stream on oricon chart in Dynamite.

( Artist from today W/Jungkook's name in the headline)

(Article shared by bighit Music on 4.14)https://t.co/Q6f5s2iaoa#ARMYS — SUNY_BTS (@BTS_ONLY_SWEET) April 16, 2021

BTS previously topped the weekly streaming chart with “Dynamite” in September 2020 and “Film Out” in April 2021, making BTS the only artist in Oricon history to achieve over 10 million streams in a single week for at least three songs.

Fans react to BTS breaking the record

BTS fans have taken to Twitter to express their joy and excitement over the new record set by the group.

Organic growth: @BTS_twt Dynamite vs Butter🥳on Oricon Streaming chart👀🎶 pic.twitter.com/q6Eglf8yec — ᴮᴱ 🎃 witchy アイリス (IA until my mind drifts) 🎃 ⁷ (@Shuo_wh) June 1, 2021

Butter broke the record for the most streamed song in a week on the Oricon Weekly Streaming Chart!!!!!!! The previous record was 16 million streams (with Homura) but BTS broke it with 31 MILLION streams 🤩 Dynamite scored 13 million streams at its peak btw https://t.co/sUy7uDF4Ta — ᴮᴱchihiro⁷ 🧈 (@kookceptional) June 1, 2021

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE KINGS!!! — чѕні ً⁷ | BUTTER #1!!! (@ishiefishy) June 1, 2021

In related news, Billboard officially announced that BTS’ “Butter” had entered Billboard’s famous Hot 100 chart at No. 1 on June 1st. “Butter” is now BTS’s fourth song to top the Hot 100, following “Dynamite,” "Life Goes On" and their “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” collaboration with Jawsh 685 and Jason Derulo.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod