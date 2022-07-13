Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting 'still fighting'

Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy injured in the July 4 Highland Park massacre, is still struggling with paralysis in the aftermath of the shooting. Fox reported that the child is in "critical condition."
On Tuesday, Anthony Loizzi, a spokesman for the Roberts family, discussed the condition of the young Highland Park victim.
Loizzi said:
"The doctors were able to find and close the leak. This is a good outcome – Cooper is still fighting! His condition is being closely monitored and the next days will be critical to ensure that he responds positively."
Cooper Roberts was one of the many victims of the July 4 Highland Park massacre, in which alleged gunman Robert Crimo reportedly killed seven people and injured over 40 others. Cooper Roberts was struck on the day of the shooting.
What happened to Cooper Roberts after the Highland Park shooting?
The Roberts family has been vocal about their son's condition. In a statement over the weekend, Loizzi revealed that the boy had paralysis due to his spinal injuries.
He said:
"He is in a great deal of pain – physically and emotionally – especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down."
CNN reported last week that Roberts' condition had improved. However, he developed a new infection and experienced a collapsed lung. This required another surgery, which would be the seventh for the Highland Park victim.
Loizzi said:
"Yesterday's esophagram procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper's esophagus has reopened."
He continued:
"Cooper is currently spiking a fever and an elevated heart rate due to a new infection, which is being treated with medication. As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex, and lengthy surgery today to again attempt to repair his torn esophagus."
Keely Roberts' mother and brother were also injured in the attack. His mother, Kelly Roberts, a superintendent of Zion Elementary school, was shot in the leg. Cooper's brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel but has since returned from the hospital.
Loizzi said Keely Roberts is in no condition to be discharged from the hospital but wanted to be at home with Luke.
Loizzi said:
"Quite frankly, she probably should not have been discharged. (Keely) told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge or she’d walk out on her own because she needed to be with her son."
Friends of the Roberts family have begun a fundraiser to help with Cooper's treatment. It has raised over a million dollars.