Cooper Roberts update: 8-year-old boy paralyzed in Highland Park mass shooting 'still fighting'

Cooper Roberts, an 8-year-old boy injured in the July 4 Highland Park massacre, is still struggling with paralysis in the aftermath of the shooting. Fox reported that the child is in "critical condition."

On Tuesday, Anthony Loizzi, a spokesman for the Roberts family, discussed the condition of the young Highland Park victim.

Loizzi said:

"The doctors were able to find and close the leak. This is a good outcome – Cooper is still fighting! His condition is being closely monitored and the next days will be critical to ensure that he responds positively."

Adam McCalvy @AdamMcCalvy This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. This jersey in the dugout is for Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy who was wounded in the Highland Park shooting on July 4 and has been identified in reports as a “huge Brewers fan.” After hearing about his fandom, the club has been in contact with the family. https://t.co/Szc0kVc7pp

Cooper Roberts was one of the many victims of the July 4 Highland Park massacre, in which alleged gunman Robert Crimo reportedly killed seven people and injured over 40 others. Cooper Roberts was struck on the day of the shooting.

What happened to Cooper Roberts after the Highland Park shooting?

The Roberts family has been vocal about their son's condition. In a statement over the weekend, Loizzi revealed that the boy had paralysis due to his spinal injuries.

Senator Dick Durbin @SenatorDurbin This is Cooper Roberts. He is 8 years old, loves playing baseball and soccer, and was one of the 46 people injured during the Highland Park shooting. His twin brother Luke and mom Keely were also injured. But Cooper was hurt the worst—and he may never walk again. This is Cooper Roberts. He is 8 years old, loves playing baseball and soccer, and was one of the 46 people injured during the Highland Park shooting. His twin brother Luke and mom Keely were also injured. But Cooper was hurt the worst—and he may never walk again. https://t.co/uWhvwa88aK

He said:

"He is in a great deal of pain – physically and emotionally – especially as the family had to share with him the devastating news that he is paralyzed from the waist down."

CNN reported last week that Roberts' condition had improved. However, he developed a new infection and experienced a collapsed lung. This required another surgery, which would be the seventh for the Highland Park victim.

Loizzi said:

"Yesterday's esophagram procedure revealed that the tear in Cooper's esophagus has reopened."

He continued:

"Cooper is currently spiking a fever and an elevated heart rate due to a new infection, which is being treated with medication. As a result, he is facing an urgent, complex, and lengthy surgery today to again attempt to repair his torn esophagus."

Keely Roberts' mother and brother were also injured in the attack. His mother, Kelly Roberts, a superintendent of Zion Elementary school, was shot in the leg. Cooper's brother, Luke, was injured by shrapnel but has since returned from the hospital.

Sara Boucek @sboucek Twitter Friends, w/ the family’s permission, I’m relaying the request of Dr. Keely Roberts, a current IL Supt., for all of our collective thoughts & prayers over her & her family, especially her son, Cooper, who is in critical condition after attending the Highland Park Parade. Twitter Friends, w/ the family’s permission, I’m relaying the request of Dr. Keely Roberts, a current IL Supt., for all of our collective thoughts & prayers over her & her family, especially her son, Cooper, who is in critical condition after attending the Highland Park Parade.💔

Loizzi said Keely Roberts is in no condition to be discharged from the hospital but wanted to be at home with Luke.

Loizzi said:

"Quite frankly, she probably should not have been discharged. (Keely) told her doctors and nurses that they should either discharge or she’d walk out on her own because she needed to be with her son."

Tara Molina @TaraMolinaTV



Family confirms he will be paralyzed from the waist down



Still at Comer Children’s



Now focus is on getting him to breathe on his own and remove the ventilator



@cbschicago



Family has long road ahead



VERIFIED: UPDATE ON 8-YEAR-OLD COOPER ROBERTS:Family confirms he will be paralyzed from the waist downStill at Comer Children’sNow focus is on getting him to breathe on his own and remove the ventilatorFamily has long road aheadVERIFIED: gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-ro… UPDATE ON 8-YEAR-OLD COOPER ROBERTS: Family confirms he will be paralyzed from the waist downStill at Comer Children’sNow focus is on getting him to breathe on his own and remove the ventilator@cbschicagoFamily has long road ahead ⤵️VERIFIED: gofundme.com/f/kxwjn-the-ro… https://t.co/dnkKzOjEhG

Friends of the Roberts family have begun a fundraiser to help with Cooper's treatment. It has raised over a million dollars.

