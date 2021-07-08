"She just seems very sloppy": Corinna Kopf claims she would easily beat Tana Mongeau in a fight 

Mike Majlak asked Corinna Kopf directly if she was going to fight Tana Mongeau, in a video version of Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast posted on YouTube on July 6.

Recently, Tana Mongeau mentioned her interest in joining the YouTubers' shift into boxing. She previously offered to fight Bella Thorne in her debut fight.

"I want to but I don't think it'd be much of a fight."

The three hosts were caught off-guard with Logan Paul asking if Kopf thought she could beat Tana Mongeau.

Corinna Kopf said:

"Yes. I don't mean to be an a--hole but she just seems very sloppy, drunk or not."

Logan Paul asked if Corinna Kopf had ever met Tana Mongeau before, to which Kopf responded that they used to be friends. Though she stated she "didn't want to get into it", Corinna Kopf vaguely explained her experience with Tana Mongeau on tour and how uncomfortable she felt.

"I just don't think she's that great of a person."

Corinna Kopf after Tana Mongeau in the ring

This is not the first time Corinna Kopf has mentioned Tana Mongeau in terms of fighting. In a tweet from June 13, Corinna vaguely asked if someone could "beat Tana Mongeau's a--, she's f--king annoying."

can someone beat tana mongeau’s ass, she’s fucking annoying — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) June 13, 2021

That tweet was met with over one thousand replies and retweets, along with sixty-six thousand likes. It was also the second tweet from Corinna Kopf mentioning Mongeau.

Her previous tweet mentioned that she would "beat the sh-t out of, [I] mean fight Tana Mongeau." That tweet was then responded to by Tana Mongeau.

"Down, I knew you'd show up for the clout."

In a then deleted quote tweet, Corinna said that she would "beat [her] a-- for a check".

i don’t want your clout but i will beat your ass for a check https://t.co/fX8aOxTVCs — corinna (@CorinnaKopf) May 20, 2021

Corinna Kopf or Tana Mongeau are yet to make any further comment on the possibility of a boxing match. Tana Mongeau purchased a home from fellow former Vlog Squad member David Dobrik on July 7th.

Edited by Ashish Yadav