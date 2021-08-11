Corpse Husband left stunned after AGT judge Howie Mandel reveals he wants to game with him

Corpse Husband continues to thrive. After his birthday on August 8, the faceless streamer shared a snippet of his possible next single.

However, on August 10, the musical artist was mentioned by America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel in an odd tweet. Depicted above, he shared an edited photo of an artist's rendition of Corpse Husband, but without hair.

Before joining the AGT cast as a judge, Mandel was the host of the talent reality show. Prior to that, he was the game show host for Deal or No Deal. Unnoted, however, is that the media personality voiced Gizmo in the 1984 film "Gremlins" and its sequel "Gremlins 2."

"Hi #fandels like this if you want to see me game with Corpse."

Corpse Husband quickly retweeted Howie Mandel in surprise before replying to the 65-year-old to set up a gaming session.

"Deal. Follow this acc Howie, let's set it up for sometime. I want to know what [yo]u know."

DEAL.



FOLLOW THIS ACC HOWIE, LET'S SET IT UP FOR SOMETIME. I WANT TO KNOW WHAT U KNOW — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) August 11, 2021

Corpse Husband and fans' response to Howie Mandel

The singer, best known for his single "E-girls are ruining my life" and previously streaming Among Us, responded along with his fans to Howie Mandel's tweet.

This is the latest in Corpse Husband's gaining popularity after reaching over one million followers on Twitch during his first stream and receiving a gold record for his single on Spotify.

Many of the San Diego, California, native's fans shared memes of the faceless artist under Howie Mandel's tweet featuring references to Corpse's past streams. Fans also suggested that bald Sykkuno, nicknamed Baldkkuno, be invited to play.

Corpse Husband also shared the news with his friend and fellow streamer Sykkuno during his stream. The latter was playing "Papers, Please" when Corpse wrote in chat:

"Sykkuno, do you know who Howie Mandel is?"

Sykkuno responded, saying he did know him before Corpse Husband suggested they all play together.

"I'll message [yo]u offstream."

corpse going to syks chat to tell him about howie mandell 😭 pic.twitter.com/29UlEluH7z — lyn !!🌱🧼 (@valkykkunie) August 11, 2021

At this time, there have been no announcements on whether Howie Mandel will stream with Corpse Husband and Sykkuno. There have been no updates on whether Valyrae or other streamer friends of Corpse Husband will be invited.

Also read: Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer together? Twitter erupts as "Friends" stars are rumored to be dating in real life

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Ravi Iyer