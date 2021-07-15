Courteney Cox finally gets her first Emmy nomination for Friends

The Friends cast is on cloud nine as the Friends Reunion special scored four Emmy nominations - direction, production design, variety special and lightning.

Courteney Cox, who rose to fame with her iconic role as Monica Geller, is the only one out of the lead cast who never got nominated during the show's epic run from 1994-2004.

But she finally scored a nomination for Friends: The Reunion, which aired back in May this year.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the HBO Max Reunion special got nominated for an outstanding pre-recorded variety special - finally giving Courteney Cox her deserved recognition.

How did the cast respond?

As soon as the show got mentioned in the nominees for the 73rd Emmy Awards, Friends actors including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer, took to their Instagrams to share the news with fans.

Courteney posted a group picture from the reunion episode with the caption:

"The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honour and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement."

Lisa Kudrow, who filled the world with colours through her iconic performance as Phoebe Buffay, re-shared Courteney's post.

"Joey doesn't share Food", but he does share good news. Matt LeBlanc, who played the lovable ladies man Joey on the show, also shared the news with fans on Instagram.

Fans celebrated Courteney's first Emmy nomination for Friends

Friends received a total of 62 Emmy nominations during the entirety of its run, and Courteney, never being nominated, has always angered fans. But as news of her first nomination broke, many fans celebrated by taking their joy to social media, with one of them writing:

"Regardless of how much audiences have grown to love Friends over the years, that love has not been equally shared when it comes to accolades for the cast. And this nomination right here takes a lot of that pain away. Have a beautiful day, Courteney. You deserve it!"

It took almost three decades, but Courteney Cox finally got an Emmy nomination for “Friends.” https://t.co/NngNEb4LU7 pic.twitter.com/sapWLiI1UT — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2021

Courteney Cox finally gets an Emmy nomination for Friends nearly 20 years after the show ended https://t.co/92fkZei1jB pic.twitter.com/mGwekpKEqF — The A.V. Club (@TheAVClub) July 13, 2021

this post goes to my beloved courteney cox for finally getting a well deserved emmy nomination for friends!! <3 pic.twitter.com/AEblQFzAbs — shayne (@annastoxic) July 14, 2021

FRIENDS THE REUNION IS NOMINATED that means



EMMY NOMINEE COURTENEY COX FINALLY! #EmmyNoms #Emmys pic.twitter.com/yX5c6TXO6a — Nicol (@nikowl) July 13, 2021

Cox produced the Friends reunion special. She was an executive producer as well, along with her five co-stars and the creators of Friends, David Crane and Marta Kauffman.

