Craig Phillips net worth: Big Brother winner recalls being trapped inside £76,000 Jaguar I-Pace with wife and kids as his electric car failed

Craig Phillips, the first winner of Big Brother in 2000, recently revealed an unexpected ordeal involving his £76,000 ($97,000) Jaguar I-Pace electric car. On March 8, 2024, Philips revealed that the vehicle's brakes malfunctioned shortly after he received it from the manufacturer.

He explained how he was unable to use the brakes and was approaching a red light when two cars were in front of him, as per LBC News.

According to the publication, the Big Brother star, aged 52, disclosed that it happened on New Year's Eve when he was with his wife and two children. Phillips posted a video in February in which he said that he wanted to get rid of this Jaguar.

Jaguar I-Pace is a battery-electric crossover SUV produced by Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). According to the Sun, Craig Phillips's net worth is estimated to be £6 million.

Reality TV star Craig Phillips shares £76,000 Jaguar I-Pace mishap

Craig Phillips, who gained fame for his victory on Big Brother, an American television reality competition, shared his harrowing experience of being trapped inside the Jaguar I-Pace with his wife and children as they awaited assistance.

On New Year's Eve, Phillips, his wife Laura, 37, and two children aged three and five were heading back after a family meal. The children were seated in the back, whereas his wife was in the passenger seat, and the vehicle brakes stopped working, as per LBC.

Speaking to MailOnline, as seen in LBC News, Phillips said he can't describe that feeling. He said,

"I can't describe what a terrifying feeling that was. The more I pushed down, the more it forced up, and the car carried on rolling."

Furthermore, he said his Jaguar was approaching a red light, and two cars were in the lane; fortunately, the red light turned to green, and the cars moved; otherwise, it would be a crash, as seen in the publication. He said,

"There was no way of stopping, this was like the hydraulic pushing my foot up."

Revealing more about the incident, he said he had limited choices: either hit the car in front, mount the curb, or change to the opposite traffic direction.

However, after 30 meters, the brakes cut back in, and he could stop it, and fortunately, he turned his car to a quieter road. Craig Phillips said they decided to head back home, but it happened again, as LBC had heard.

As seen in the publication, Phillips contacted Jaguar Land Rover. They told him to send in the car for inspection, to which he replied that it needed to be picked up. "We don't have that service," the JLR responded.

Today, March 8, 2024, the spokesperson from Jaguar Land Rover said,

"We are taking these claims by Mr Phillips very seriously and are looking into his complaint. Our client experience, as well as the safety of our clients and vehicles, is JLR's highest priority."

Craig Phillips posted a video on Instagram on February 23, 2024, in which he can be seen shopping for a new car. He also said that he wanted to get rid of this Jaguar and test-drive some brand-new Volvos.