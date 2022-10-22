D-CRUNCH's Dylan next to leave the boy band

D-CRUNCH's idol Dylan is leaving the group due to mental health concerns. On October 21, 2022, AI Grand Korea issued a press release announcing Dylan's exit from the boy band as the artist wanted to prioritize his mental health. The statement detailed the reasons behind the idol's departure and expressed the agency's regret regarding the same.

Previously, Dylan had taken a hiatus from all group activities due to his deteriorating health conditions and heightened anxiety. According to a press release issued in November 2021, Dylan was hospitalized multiple times for long durations due to recurring anxiety issues.

D-CRUNCH to continue as a six-member group

In its press release on October 21, 2022, AI Grand Korea sensitively explained the reason behind D-Crunch's Dylan's exit and also updated fans on the K-Pop group's future plans.

The statement began with an apology issued to the fans. It read:

“Hello. This is AI GRAND KOREA. To the fans who love D CRUNCH, we feel apologetic to relay such unfortunate news with regards to member Dylan.”

Continuing, the agency explained that the artist's health was of primary importance. However, no solution was found which would enable the idol to continue as a part of the group.

“To prioritize the recovery of D CRUNCH member Dylan, we’ve helped him rest in a stable environment and focused on his recovery as advised by medical professionals, but we recently received the medical opinion that returning [to the group] would be overdoing it.”

Continuing:

“After careful discussions with member Dylan and his parents, we’ve decided that to respect his personal and parents’ opinions, Dylan will be leaving D CRUNCH as of today. We sincerely apologize for causing concern to many fans with this sudden news.”

After breaking this unfortunate news, the agency went on to provide some solace. The statement said:

“In the future, D CRUNCH plans to continue promotions as six members and we are currently doing everything we can so that D CRUNCH can meet fans with new music and performances in the near future.”

Further, the statement promised a new and improved image of the boy band:

“We plan to continue doing our best to support the future of the D-CRUNCH members. We ask that you look forward to and for your constant interest in D-CRUNCH, who will return with a new image.”

More about D-CRUNCH

The popular K-Pop boy band D-CRUNCH debuted in 2018 as a nonet with rappers Hyunho, O.V, Minhyuk, Chanyoung, Jungseung, and Dylan, as well as vocalists Hyunwook, Hyunoh, and Hyunwoo. The group became a raging success in its initial two years with multiple sensational mini-albums and singulars.

However, things started going downhill once idol Hyunwoo took a hiatus and eventually exited the group in 2020. He was followed by Minhyuk, who left the group in 2021 due to a lack of sync between the aspirations and career goals of the idol and that of the group.

The group's latest album, Addiction, was released in March of this year.

Poll : 0 votes