DaBaby memes trend online after rapper sparks feud with Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardinson Fontaine

Judging by their latest internet feud, it looks like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer on good terms. The feud exploded on Twitter recently after DaBaby released his “Skat” record with Tory Lanez.
Megan has previously accused Tony Lanez of physically assaulting her with a gun by shooting her. This led to an explosive back-and-forth that shook the industry. A recent retweet by the North Carolinian rapper has sparked some heated arguments between DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. This started on June 19 when DaBaby retweeted a post that made fun of the shooting allegations.
“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time.”
A crying, laughing emoji followed the tweet.
Twitter reactions
In response to the simmering feud, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes, most of which were mocking DaBaby.
DaBaby has not yet commented on or reacted to the memes trending on Twitter.
Also read: "I am afraid of her": Gabbie Hanna labels Trisha Paytas a "dangerous woman" as she calls her out on Twitter for "projecting" onto her
Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby fire back at each other
Megan posted a message on Twitter that emphasized the gravity of the situation. She did not specifically mention DaBaby in her first post, but it was clear who she was referring to.
DaBaby responded by saying, “ you let these folks get the best of you.” He also asked her to maintain her stance “without feeling like I’m against ya.”
Megan replied by reiterating that her stance hasn't changed. She also accused him of being a flip-flopper. She claimed the two had a private conversation where DaBaby said he would not promote his joint track with Lanez, claiming it to be a good business move.
DaBaby added that he was trying to mind his own business and end the back-and-forth.
But this was not the end. Megan’s boyfriend, Pardinson Fontaine, posted a message where he accused DaBaby of backpedaling. But DaBaby did not respond to this message, which angered Pardi.
Megan did not share any other tweets related to the situation. She and DaBaby have worked together on many tracks in the last few years. A few of their popular collaborations include “Cash Shit,” “Nasty,” and “Cry Baby.” But considering the recent situation, fans should not expect a reunion any time soon.
Megan un-followed DaBaby on Instagram this week. It has now been confirmed that the DaBaby and Megan album, teased in 2019, has been called off.
Also read: What did Scott Cawthon do? #ThankYouScott trends online as FNAF creator retires
Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop-culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.