DaBaby memes trend online after rapper sparks feud with Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardinson Fontaine

Judging by their latest internet feud, it looks like DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion are no longer on good terms. The feud exploded on Twitter recently after DaBaby released his “Skat” record with Tory Lanez.

Megan has previously accused Tony Lanez of physically assaulting her with a gun by shooting her. This led to an explosive back-and-forth that shook the industry. A recent retweet by the North Carolinian rapper has sparked some heated arguments between DaBaby and Megan Thee Stallion. This started on June 19 when DaBaby retweeted a post that made fun of the shooting allegations.

“I guess @DaBabyDaBaby and @torylanez cool now bc the both shot somebody and don’t have to do no jail time.”

A crying, laughing emoji followed the tweet.

Twitter reactions

In response to the simmering feud, Twitter exploded with hilarious memes, most of which were mocking DaBaby.

*Meg, DaBaby , & Pardi arguing on Juneteenth*



Our ancestors: pic.twitter.com/eW1yy6lJz2 — Gossip Girl ✨☕️🤍 (@xoraveen) June 20, 2021

Females defending Meg & Pardi: “Pardi is 6’6 & dababy only 5’5”



Da Baby: pic.twitter.com/ZJDW7hpfk9 — Jayy.Marleyy (@Jay_Marleyy) June 20, 2021

Megan thee Stallion in the house after Pardi defended her against DaBaby pic.twitter.com/cbtfmE3Ibj — ayanna. (@randomstan14) June 20, 2021

Megan Thee Stallion calls out DaBaby after he retweeted a disparaging comment about her being shot:



“support me in private and publicly do something different…these industry men are very strange.” pic.twitter.com/sCpIwGkwAo — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2021

Cardi B when Pardi hands her lyrics for a new song and it’s called “Dababy A Bitch Ass Nigga” pic.twitter.com/xTC2xNWLpx — ronny smo (@SmoOnFroze) June 20, 2021

Women: Pardi like 6’5 & dababy is 5’5



DaBaby: pic.twitter.com/XJPvqCgWhU — Noraa Swehttam (@KandleGuii) June 20, 2021

dababy vs pardi gone be like : pic.twitter.com/JjKVL5Ddl9 — kaleigh waleigh 😏 | nice era 🫂 (@theehotgiirl_1) June 20, 2021

Dababy said the song with Tory bad for business but retweeting a joke about Megan getting shot wasnt? pic.twitter.com/lzhNeWELFR — Paradisee (@Paradis62503936) June 20, 2021

Pardi: You a clown ass nigga doin doin clown ass—



DaBaby: pic.twitter.com/KpRPSHvXt7 — Roi Haïtien 👑🇭🇹 (@__wadley__) June 20, 2021

DaBaby, Meg and Pardi chose violence … on Juneteenth? pic.twitter.com/UuJDXGSnig — solomon (@SolomonPuryear) June 20, 2021

DaBaby has not yet commented on or reacted to the memes trending on Twitter.

Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby fire back at each other

Megan posted a message on Twitter that emphasized the gravity of the situation. She did not specifically mention DaBaby in her first post, but it was clear who she was referring to.

DaBaby responded by saying, “ you let these folks get the best of you.” He also asked her to maintain her stance “without feeling like I’m against ya.”

Baby got enough problems of his own my nigga😂, ion got nooooo reason to inherit the next MF problems.🙅🏾‍♂️



Y’all chasing a story y’all ain’t gone get.



I’m out niggas bidness while still successfully doing business. — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Idk what type of Illuminati shit Twitter got goin on😂...



I ain’t retweet nothing but “Ball If I Want To” promo.



I ain’t retweet that silly shit.



Then once ppl start tagging me & I saw it and tried to delete it and undo the retweet Twitter didn’t let me.🤔

Type shit yall on? pic.twitter.com/L8jafqONj2 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

You done let these folks get the best of you thug. ion got no bad energy for ya.



You know like I know I ain’t no “industry” nigga , let em fool you into thinking that you trippin.



Stand on what you stand on without feeling like I’m against ya.



Stay focused my g🖤💪🏾 https://t.co/EnbBvahHHX — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Megan replied by reiterating that her stance hasn't changed. She also accused him of being a flip-flopper. She claimed the two had a private conversation where DaBaby said he would not promote his joint track with Lanez, claiming it to be a good business move.

DaBaby added that he was trying to mind his own business and end the back-and-forth.

But this was not the end. Megan’s boyfriend, Pardinson Fontaine, posted a message where he accused DaBaby of backpedaling. But DaBaby did not respond to this message, which angered Pardi.

You ain’t tweeting nothing I ain’t tell dat nigga directly. I told him da same shit. lol



Whoever cleared it cleared it, so what.

Shit still ain’t enough of my bidness for MFs to be feelin some type of way bout my pretty chocolate ass



Gettin into dat don’t feed my ppl. https://t.co/p4v5dFq9G8 — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 19, 2021

Ion even go back n forth w/ my own b*tches on the net now I’m on dis mf goin back n forth w/ another nigga woman about some shit another nigga accused of 😂. How tf dat work?



Y’all niggas hell😂



Happy Juneteenth tho, we started this bitch off wit a bang didn’t it ?



Luv u Meg — DaBaby (@DaBabyDaBaby) June 20, 2021

Megan did not share any other tweets related to the situation. She and DaBaby have worked together on many tracks in the last few years. A few of their popular collaborations include “Cash Shit,” “Nasty,” and “Cry Baby.” But considering the recent situation, fans should not expect a reunion any time soon.

Megan un-followed DaBaby on Instagram this week. It has now been confirmed that the DaBaby and Megan album, teased in 2019, has been called off.

