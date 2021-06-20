Dan Howell and Phil Lester spark dating rumors after they buy their own house 

YouTuber Dan Howell returned to Twitter on June 19th with a photo of him and longtime friend, Phil Lester, as they shared their latest announcement on becoming homeowners.

Dan Howell, part of the YouTube duo of Dan and Phil, came out as gay in a 2018 YouTube video titled "Basically, I'm Gay." In the video, Dan said this about his relationship with Phil Lester:

It was more than just romantic. This is someone who genuinely liked me. I trusted them. And for the first time since I was a tiny child I actually felt safe… we are real best friends. Companions through life. Like, actual soul mates.

Phil Lester later made the same announcement seventeen days later with his own YouTube video titled "Coming Out To You." However, Lester did not comment on their relationship.

Both Phil Lester and Dan Howell have lived together since 2011 while both were still coming to terms with their identities on the internet. Since then, fans began questioning whether Dan Howell and Phil Lester were dating.

the box boys are now officially homeowning homosexuals pic.twitter.com/T4mteaBwTJ — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) June 18, 2021

Dan Howell and Phil Lester's relationship

Dan Howell and Phil Lester met in 2009 after making solo YouTube videos. They soon became friends before moving in together in 2011. After making several collaboration videos together while living in the same flat, they started a YouTube channel called DanandPhilGAMES.

Most notably of their relationship is the creation of their Sims family, including their 'son' Dil, which is a hash of Dan and Phil's names.

Many of Dan Howell and Phil Lester's fans had been 'shipping' them for a long time and were further driven by Dan Howell and Phil Lester's separate announcements coming out. They have never addressed the rumors surrounding the formal status of their relationship.

Even with Dan Howell and Phil Lester not addressing the rumors surrounding their friendship, fans were quick to comment on their latest venture to become homeowners.

Wait I love them and support them through all but I’m confused are they boyfriends or just two best friends that happen to both be gay and living together...? Like I said before love and support them but could someone clear this up please — 💚 Capri Sun 💚 (@CapriTrina) June 19, 2021

home-osexuals if u will — amanda🌸 (@BITTEROVERDRIVE) June 18, 2021

This is the sheek gay lifestyle I can only hope to dream of, turtlenecks and all — Thomas Sanders (@ThomasSanders) June 18, 2021

