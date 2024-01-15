Dan Marburger GoFundMe raises more than $165,000 as hero Perry High School principal passes away 

The Perry, Iowa, community is mourning the loss of Perry High School principal Dan Marburger, who passed away on January 14 after succumbing to the injuries he obtained from a January 4 school shooting. According to the Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home & Crematory, the school head passed away “at approximately 8:00 a.m.” on the aforementioned date. They also shared:

“He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever.”

The school shooting that took place near Des Moines left one sixth-grader dead and seven others, including Dan Marburger, injured. The suspected 17-year-old shooter, who studied at the institution, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as per authorities.

The attack, which left the principal injured, was the second on school property in the U.S. within the first few days of the new year.

Law enforcement hailed Marburger a hero after trying to distract the shooter by talking to him. Sadly, he was shot multiple times during the interaction. A fundraiser was created for Dan Marburger following the shooting.

GoFundMe raises over $166,000 as Dan Marburger passes away

Laura Skeel created a GoFundMe campaign on behalf of Elizabeth Marburger after Dan was shot. It was created to ensure his family would not have to worry about the medical bills.

On January 11, they gave an update to followers by saying that:

“Dan continues his battle. The road ahead is long.”

Yesterday, the GoFundMe revealed that the principal had passed away. They revealed that the page would now be used by his family as they process the tragic passing. They also wrote in the fundraising campaign:

“Dan is a husband, a father, a grandpa, a son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin, and a friend who lives and breathes for his family. Being the principal at Perry High School since 1995, also means that Dan's family includes those who have ever walked the halls of Perry High School. The love and admiration he has for any current and former students and staff characterizes the pride that Dan has for his building.”

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser has amassed $173,330 with the highest donation of $5000 received from Jeremy Boysen.

In light of the saddening news, the Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to be lowered down. She also said in a statement:

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death... Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them.”

Reynolds added that Dan Marburger will be remembered for his heroism and “selflessness.”

The middle school student who was killed in the tragic shooting was identified as Ahmir Jolliff. The 11-year-old was shot three times during the assault, as per law enforcement.