Danny Bonaduce net worth: Partridge Family star's fortune explored as he opens up about mystery illness

Actor and comedian Danny Bonaduce has recently spoken up about his illness. While speaking to a news outlet, Bonaduce said that he was unable to walk, balance, or do other activities, adding that he was afraid of everything, including stairs.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 62-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $5 million.

@zohreen reports. "The Partridge Family" actor and radio personality @TheDoochMan talks about battling mystery illness: “I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that … I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”@zohreen reports. gma.abc/2UKP3ch "The Partridge Family" actor and radio personality @TheDoochMan talks about battling mystery illness: “I couldn't walk at at all. I couldn't balance. I couldn't do anything like that … I was hoping for a diagnosis but did not get one.”@zohreen reports. gma.abc/2UKP3ch https://t.co/m6xPW0lLp9

Stating that his wife spotted the symptoms in April 2022, he said:

“She looked really nervous, and she [said], ‘You’re not saying words, you’re not speaking English. Which of course is preposterous to me. We called an ambulance and took me to the hospital, where I remained for the first five days and remembered very little of it.”

Following an X-ray, doctors ruled out the possibility of a stroke. However, he received no conclusive diagnosis about his condition.

The The Partridge Family star announced back in April that he was taking a temporary medical leave from his radio show and planned to receive some treatment so that he could return soon.

Details about Danny Bonaduce's fortune explored

Danny Bonaduce gained recognition as the son of writer and producer Joseph Bonaduce. He appeared as Danny Partridge on the 1970 television sitcom, The Partridge Family, and the 2005 reality show, Breaking Bonaduce.

Danny Bonaduce became popular after his appearance on The Partridge Show (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

The radio personality purchased a condo for $825,000 in 2007. He and his wife Amy Railsback listed the condo for sale for $1.5 million in March 2019. They are also the owners of another house in Los Feliz, California, which has been listed for $5 million. Bonaduce bought it for $2.6 million.

A quick rundown of the career of Danny Bonaduce

Danny made his debut with a small appearance in an episode of Bewitched and played the role of Danny Shoemaker in the 1968 sitcom, The Ghost & Mrs. Muir. Following the success of The Partridge Family, he made several movies and made guest appearances on a few TV shows.

He was the host of the syndicated talk show, Danny! from 1995 to 1996 and the co-host of a daytime talk show, The Other Half, from 2001 to 2003. He hosted a game show, Starface, and was a judge on two other shows – I Know My Kid’s a Star and My Kid’s a Star.

Danny released his first self-titled LP in 1973 and one of the singles on it, titled Dreamland, was a hit. He later became famous as a host of various radio shows on WEGX-FM, WKQI, KLSX, 102.5 KZOK, and 94 WYSP.

