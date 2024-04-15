Dare to Love Me starring INFINITE's Kim Myung-soo: Release date, plot, cast, & all you need to know

Dare to Love Me also known as Treat Me Carelessly, starring INFINITE member Kim Myung-soo is set for a May release according to the latest update by KBS's official Instagram page. On April 15, KBS drama dropped still cuts from the upcoming drama featuring actor Kim Myung-soo which is based on the popular Naver webtoon Treat Me Carelessly (Korean name: 함부로 대해줘) written and illustrated by author Jeong Seon-woo.

This rom-com tells the story of Shin Yun-bok, a man who deeply believes in Confucian virtues with a strict lifestyle, and his art teacher Kim Hong-do (Lee Yoo-young), who has a reckless and honest personality.

In the latest update, Kim Myung-soo’s character Shin Yun-bok is described as,

“MZ Confucian boy Kim Myung-su, an iron-clad scholar who cannot be approached without permission? I think I'll probably fall in love with Yunbok…” translated by Google

Kim Myung-soo's upcoming drama confirms release date (Image via X/@kbs_drama)

The drama is written by Park Yu-mi and helmed by Director Jang Yang-ho, known for his works in the 2021 drama Mr. Queen: The Bamboo Forest starring Shin Hye-sun and Kim Jung-hyun and 2017 Drama Stage: I Object.

KBS drama Dare to Love Me featuring Kim Myung-soo: Release date, plot, cast, and more

Release Date

Dare to Love Me, previously known by the webtoon, Treat Me Carelessly, is slated to release on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:10 pm Korean Standard Time (6:40 pm IST). The drama will air on South Korea network KBS2 TV, every Monday and Tuesday.

Plot

The romantic comedy follows the life of a young 21st Century scholar Shin Yun-bok with deep faith in Confucian beliefs. He also possesses a sense of humanity and wisdom as a Millenial-Gen Z man. Shin Yun-bok is someone who treats people with kindness, however, he is unapproachable and has a hard time trusting people and their emotions, so he is quick to draw a line with respect.

Besides his beliefs, as a young boy from the MZ generation, he is adventurous and has the spirit of a rebel. He runs away from his village to Seoul to pursue his dream of becoming a webtoon writer where he stumbles upon Kim Hong-do.

Kim Hong-do is a designer with a straight-faced attitude who is tired of being treated rudely at the workplace. However, she works hard and does not give up on her dream of becoming a designer.

Cast

Kim Myung-soo aka L from the K-pop boy group INFINITE debuted as a vocalist in 2010. A year later in 2011, he made his official acting debut in the Japanese drama Jiu Keishicho Tokushuhan Sousagakari.

The actor is known for his acting skills in popular K-dramas like Angel's Last Mission Love, Ms. Hammurabi, Royal Secret Agent, and many more. Kim Myung-soo is garnering attention for his character Shin Yun-bok in the upcoming drama Dare to Love Me.

Following the still cuts, Kim Myung-soo effortlessly donned a traditional hanbok in one image and wore a regular high school uniform showcasing his visuals as described in the webtoon. In the third picture, he seems to be walking in the corridor, wearing a high school uniform with the traditional hat called a Gat (Korean: 갓).

His character Shin Yun-bok comes from Seongsan Village in South Korea which is known for retaining traditional clothes from the Joseon Dynasty. He is on a family mission as a cultural property recovery specialist in the drama.

On the other hand, actress Lee Yoo-young will play the character of Kim Hong-do, a designer who is looked down on for not having a privileged background in the brutal design industry.

Lee Yoo-young has previously worked in dramas like The Lies Within, My Fellow Citizens, and Insider. She has also appeared in films like Late Spring, Perhaps Love, and Ms. Apocalypse.

Dare to Love Me is planned by KBS and produced by Fantagio, the show is set to air on May 13, 2024.

