"Trying his best to redeem himself": David Dobrik leaves the internet divided after he reaches out to fans and offers to help them out

David Dobrik recently sent out a text message to his fans asking if "family or [a] friend needs something let me know." The text message was shared on Instagram via user defnoodles and was met with many comments about Dobrik attempting to redeem himself.

For context, in early 2020 David Dobrik and co-host Jason Nash were accused by former Vlog Squad member Seth Francois of assault. This also followed David Dobrik's longtime friend and former roommate, Dominykas Zeglaitis, being accused by a young woman of assault as well.

David Dobrik, along with Vlog Squad members Jeff Wittek and Scotty Sire, attempted to defend the situation but were met with backlash. Dobrik then apologized for the situation and took a break from YouTube following his home tour video.

All Vlog Squad members lost their sponsorships as a result, even longtime sponsor, SeatGeek.

Many users on Instagram were not convinced Dobrik's message was out of the goodness of his heart. One user commented:

"He's looking for content because he can't make his own."

Another user stated that David Dobrik was "trying his best to redeem himself."

Online Community reacts to David Dobrik's request

Following David Dobrik's message, the online community responded on Instagram. Many users stated that this was typical of older David Dobrik vlogs, referencing his giveaways for cars and large sums of money.

Other users mentioned that this was not genuinely helpful to others by asking for "a cool fun story." One user specifically mocked David Dobrik's association with Zeglaitis by mentioning that they "always wanted to get [my] friend SA'd."

Other users commented that Dobrik was comparable to former talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres.

David Dobrik has not yet commented or elaborated on his message to fans.

