David Dobrik set to appear in an episode of Discovery's "Shark Week," and the internet is not happy 

David Dobrik shared a video to his Instagram Story on June 28th. The video post is a panoramic shot, filmed by Dobrik, as he shows various studio equipment being set up by crew members.

The caption of the video reads: "Shooting our Shark Week show! Comes out July 11th on Discovery Plus!"

This is after Dobrik's June 15th announcement stating that he would return to vlogging after taking a long hiatus. David Dobrik's break came as a result of allegations surfacing of Dobrik's friend, Dominykas Zeglaitis, assaulting a young woman.

David Dobrik and co-creator Jason Nash also received their own allegations during that time from former Vlog Squad extra Seth Francois. Other Vlog Squad members, including Scotty Sire and Jeff Wittek, attempted to explain the situation, but also ended up in the crossfire.

Fans were not happy with the actions of Dobrik or his Vlog Squad, which led to Dobrik's deplatforming for the remainder of 2020.

The Internet reacts to David Dobrik's replatforming

The internet has not been too receiving of David Dobrik's return. Even though the YouTuber lost most of his sponsors, many believe it was not enough punishment.

On Twitter, many users commented on whether David Dobrik would risk his friends' lives with sharks, referencing the previous dangerous stunts he engaged Vlog Squad members.

One user mentioned that Jeff Wittek would be the one for the stunt for the fact that "David didn't get him the first time." This is in reference to Wittek's crane accident from 2020, where he fractured his skull and eye socket as a result.

Overwhelmingly, others have called for the ethics of Discovery channel to be questioned. Even more commented on how David Dobrik "has no consequences for his crappy actions."

David proceeds to power his friends into shark infested waters pic.twitter.com/5wZSajeQiU — Ryan Michaels (@MichaelRyan72) June 29, 2021

Only Jeff cause david didn’t get him the first time — who knows (@raccoon2u2) June 29, 2021

In unrelated news, David Dobrik has gone missing at sea — BobOmbWill (@BobOmbWill) June 29, 2021

Ew, really @Discovery ? The bar is apparently very low for your company’s ethics. — The Mandolauren (@laurenmasapollo) June 29, 2021

So once again it appears he has no consequences for his crappy actions. — Cassondra (@_However_Long_) June 29, 2021

ugh — 𝖇𝖆𝖎𝖑𝖊𝖞 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖊 𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖑𝖑𝖎𝖔𝖓 (@a11toowe11) June 29, 2021

Ugh way to scrape the bottom of the barrel @DiscoveryIncTV @discoveryplus gross — Marie Dede (@MarieDede5) June 29, 2021

Companies really can pick them 😒 — 𝔐𝔬𝔯𝔦 💙💜 (@stonedtwitgnome) June 29, 2021

Overall, Twitter users have expressed outright disgust and disappointment at this recent development for David Dobrik. On Twitter alone, users have called for a boycott of the Discovery Channel's "Shark Week."

