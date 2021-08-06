"He needs to stay cancelled": David Dobrik and The Vlog Squad under fire after being pulled over by police

Members of the Vlog Squad were recently pulled over by police in the latest vlog. In a clip shared on Instagram by user defnoodles, Jason Nash and extra Vlog Squad member Suzie Antonyan were pulled over in Antonyan's Bugatti.

Local area police approached the vehicle and asked questions about the license plate on the car being covered and the go-kart that followed them. Antonyan and Nash explained that it was a giant toilet attached to a go-kart for a video.

Police told Antonyan and Nash to uncover the license before leaving the pair with a warning. This is the latest stunt from the Vlog Squad. David Dobrik was previously seen driving a packed tesla where passengers did not appear to be wearing seatbelts.

David Dobrik announced his return to vlogging on June 15 following a long hiatus from social media due to allegations surrounding him and fellow Vlog Squad member Durte Dom. His return was not met with overwhelming positivity.

Fans react to recent Vlog Squad stunt

At the time of writing, Defnoodle's post had received over twenty-five comments on the Vlog Squad stunt.

One user specifically stated:

"He needs to stay cancelled."

Another user explained the full situation regarding Antonyan and Nash being pulled over:

"They were pulled over because of the owner of the cars had a tinted cover over the license plate they literally say it the video what a reach."

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

Screenshot from defnoodle post

The clip shown on defnoodles's post does not include David Dobrik, and a few users also acknowledged that it was only Vlog Squad member Suzy Antonyan who was pulled over.

In David Dobrik's vlog, the section of Antonyan being pulled over was not left in. David Dobrik has not commented on the situation at this time.

Also read: Who is LaTanya Young? All about Dr. Dre's estranged daughter who is homeless after being denied financial help from her father

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish