"Making out with a walking virus": Demi Lovato faces backlash for kissing Tana Mongeau at Paris Hilton's party

Following Demi Lovato's appearance at Paris Hilton's streaming premiere party, Tana Mongeau posted a TikTok featuring Lovato.

In the video, Demi Lovato kisses Tana Mongeau's cheek before Tana turns and sticks her tongue out to meet Lovato's. The video promptly ended with the two laughing it off.

Demi Lovato recently came under fire for attending Hilton's party after commenting on the massive crowd at the Lollapalooza Music Festival on its last day. Lovato shared an aerial photo of the festival with guests standing shoulder to shoulder while stating:

"There is still a pandemic happening!"

While many social media users commented on Demi Lovato's attendance at the party, others criticized the company Lovato associated with, including Nikita Dragun and Tana Mongeau.

The video was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and received over 500 likes and 60 comments. 'Demi Tana' also began trending on Twitter's explore page with over one hundred tweets on the subject.

Netizens react to Demi Lovato's "kiss" with Tana Mongeau

Tana Mongeau responded to positive comments under her TikTok while ignoring those that called out her and Demi Lovato's actions during a pandemic.

Other netizens criticized Demi Lovato's hypocrisy over the situation. Overall, the comments were negative in response to Demi Lovato's "kiss" with Mongeau.

One user commented:

"Super spreaders 4 lyfers."

Another user stated:

"They created a new covid var[r]iant."

A third user joked about Mongeau and Demi Lovato catching the Delta variant of COVID-19:

"Oh they both fly Delta huh?"

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

screenshot from Instagram (defnoodles)

At this time, neither Demi Lovato nor Tana Mongeau have commented on the situation or the video. It is unclear whether either of them has received the vaccine shot.

Also read: "He's a wonderful, amazing person": Addison Rae's mom defends her daughter's boyfriend, Omer Fedi, from online hate

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen