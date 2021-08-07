"So disingenuous": Demi Lovato under fire after being spotted at Paris Hilton's party with Tana Mongeau and Nikita Dragun 

Demi Lovato has come under fire after they were spotted attending Paris Hilton's party with YouTubers Tana Mongeau and Nikita Dragun on August 5th.

The singer recently attended Hilton's screening of "Cooking With Paris," the American socialite's new show on Netflix.

In an Instagram story, Demi Lovato shared a video dancing with Nikita Dragun in close proximity. The two shared a laugh before the video ended.

Tana Mongeau also posted a TikTok of Demi Lovato kissing her cheek.

Demi Lovato's attendance at the party comes days after they criticized the presence of a large crowd at the Lollapalooza Music Festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an Instagram story posted on August 1st, the 28-year-old shared an aerial photo taken from Lollapalooza with the caption:

"C'mon Y'all! Good morning from lollapalooza/ yes this pic is real. There is still a pandemic happening!"

Fans criticize Demi Lovato for attending Paris Hilton's party amid COVID-19 pandemic

A screengrab of Demi Lovato's recent Instagram story was shared by a user who goes by the name "defnoodles."

Many users criticized the singer for going to a party during a pandemic, while others called them out for associating with Nikita Dragun.

Dragun has had a past of controversy. She has previously been accused of blackfishing and alleged predatory behavior.

One user commented:

"Didn't Demi [Lavato] complain about people going to festivals? What a hypocrite."

Another user stated:

"Ugh, they are so gross."

Demi Lovato is yet to respond to the criticism surrounding their appearance at Paris Hilton's party. Additionally, neither Nikita Dragun nor Tana Mongeau has acknowledged their actions yet.

