"Did you actually spit in his hands?" — Internet reacts to Hawk Tuah girl Haliey Welch posing with Matt Rife at his concert

Haliey Welch, aka the Hawk Tuah girl, took to her Instagram feed and posted a series of photos, where she could be seen posing with comedian and actor Matt Rife. Rife too posted one photo on his own social media feed. In the post's caption, Welch wrote,

"Matt was everything I dreamed of..."

Matt later responded to the above post and described Welch as being "the sweetest." The series of photos and the overall post surfaced on the internet after Rife made an appearance on Whitney Cummings' podcast. While Whitney tried to set Rife with the viral Hawk Tuah girl, he ended up offering her the first-row tickets to his show. Rife addressed Welch and asked:

"Do you want front row or do you want to be off to the side, like backstage?"

Welch replied, where she said,

"Put me back there with you, my boy,"

The comedian kept his promise after the audience could see both of them posing together. Netizens too had taken to the comment section of the post made by the Hawk Tuah Girl on Instagram. Here are some of the online responses:

While several netizens praised her in the comment section, there were a few comments where users highlighted a possible chemistry between the duo.

About two weeks back comedian Matt Rife advised the Hawk Tuah girl while speaking on a podcast

In an interview with Jon Youshaei, to promote Lucid, his latest Netflix special, Rife had mentioned Haliey Welch. While talking about his career and venture, Jon asked him to give some advice and suggestions to people who were just starting their journey on social media. In the process, they used the Hawk Tuah girl's example.

During the conversation, Rife stated that while things are going great for Haliey, things might go downhill if she didn't act carefully. The comedian-actor further added:

"Be responsible. Make good business decisions. Here’s the thing about ‘overnight success’ for whatever you think my career is versus someone who is literally in the spotlight right now for something random and funny like the Hawk Tuah girl: there are no shortcuts."

He further spoke about himself, claiming that he could not handle the success that he got now, just about four years back. He continued by stating that timing was a very important factor in gaining fame and success.

Coming back to the current Instagram post made by Rife, he captioned it saying:

"Shoutout to @hay_welch for being the absolute sweetest and such a good sport. #HawkTuah."

The comedian further spoke about Welch in the interview with Jon Youshaei and encouraged her to go on with her wish to be a part of a reality TV show. Rife also stated that he believed that Haliey "seemed like a great person."

