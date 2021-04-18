Did Alma Wahlberg die? Mark and Donnie Wahlberg's mother passes away at 78

The passing of Alma Wahlberg was unfortunately confirmed throughout social media posts early Sunday morning.

Earlier today, Mark Wahlberg shared a photo of his mother. He captioned it “My angel. Rest In Peace,” confirming the sad news of his mother's passing. Alma Wahlberg was one of the many stars in the Wahlberg family A&E series, Wahlburgers. Some time ago, one of her other sons, Donnie Wahlberg, did mention she was fighting dementia at the time.

My angel. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/m2Xm9AOkSj — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) April 18, 2021

The news sent many fans of the show in shock, all mourning Alma Wahlberg's death.

Alma Wahlberg's Death

Alma was well known mostly through the show Wahlburgers, following Paul Wahlberg and his hamburger restaurant. She was loved for having such a dominant presence around all her other children, and just being a fun-spirit person throughout the show. Though things seemed to find during the show, Donnie Wahlberg was the first to mention any kind of issues with Alma back in the summer of 2020.

Even with the post from 2020 on Instagram and Twitter, there was no confirmation of what could’ve been happening to Alma at all. Though many people had asked about it all around social media, it wasn't confirmed until today after Alma Wahlberg's death. Alma had been fighting dementia, a severe form of memory loss and other thinking capabilities. It’s unsure whether or not it was Alzheimer's disease, as it does affect nearly 60-80% of cases in the world.

As Always, your Baby Donnie#RIPAlma 🙏🏼❤️🕊😢 https://t.co/qrR7foxSM8 pic.twitter.com/IICsPPwHlp — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) April 18, 2021

Alma Wahlberg's death is an unfortunate incident, and she will clearly be missed by all her loving fans. Many of them have been giving support to her nine children since the news broke. Her more well-known children such as Donnie and Mark have spoken about the subject through social media, but have decided to keep information extremely scarce, to respect their mother.