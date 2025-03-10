Did Ellen DeGeneres recently issue an official apology video? Viral footage debunked

On March 9, 2025, several X users claimed that Ellen DeGeneres had recently uploaded an apology video on TikTok. This follows allegations that she created a hostile work environment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. While the video seems authentic, it's important to note that the former television host has not posted any apology video on TikTok recently.

X user @AmericaPapaBear took to the social networking site to share the TikTok video that was uploaded on @honestreviews057. In the video that read “Ellens Apology,” the 67-year-old said:

“I haven’t spoken directly because I don’t know what to say. I am so sad, and am so angry. I know I’m not going to say the right thing, I know there are going to be a lot of people who are in disagreement with what I say, but I have a platform and I have a voice and I have always stood for equality.

“I’m just so sorry that it’s come to this. I really don’t know what to say other than this has gone on way, way, way too long. People have gotten away with murder. That’s what’s happening. We’ve got to see fairness and justice for all because right now this is not a fair world, not at all.”

The tweet had amassed over eight million views at the time of writing this article. Although it seems DeGeneres is directly addressing the recent allegations and apologizing for her actions, it's important to note that this is not the case. The original video of her discussing her sadness about murder and justice was uploaded by her on X in 2020, following George Floyd’s death.

Ellen DeGeneres did not post an apology video

Firstly, Ellen DeGeneres's TikTok account is not ‘@honestreviews057.’ Her official account features the username ‘@ellendegeneres.’ If someone visits her page, they will not find the previously mentioned video on her account.

Secondly, X’s Community Notes clarified that the video shared by the @AmericaPapaBear X account was posted and deleted by DeGeneres after George Floyd’s death. The community note also stated—

“The title “Ellen’s Apology” was added to this video and was not on the original video.”

Therefore, it is safe to say that the television host has not issued an apology on any social media platforms in recent days. According to The Independent, DeGeneres deleted the previously mentioned video from her X account after tweeting, “People of color in this country have faced injustice for far too long.”

The news outlet reported that netizens were upset with the television personality for referencing POC in her tweet, especially given the rise in police brutality against the Black community.

The video resurfaced online after Ellen DeGeneres went viral in 2020. In July 2020, one of her former employees told BuzzFeed News that DeGeneres had fostered a “toxic work environment,” which included penalizing employees for taking medical leave and engaging in racial microaggressions.

Additionally, Vox reported that some show producers were accused of s*xually harassing their junior staff.

