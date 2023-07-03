"Did not expect a 4K view": Kevin Leonardo Nair tutorial video leaves internet scandalized 

YouTuber Kevin Leonardo has left the internet scandalized after uploading an explicit video to his channel. The content creator is best known for his grooming tips for his gay audience. Shockingly, he recently uploaded a video that showcased how to remove hair from one’s posterior using the Nair hair-removal cream. One might expect the tutorial to be censored in one way or the other however, the internet personality left little to the imagination. Responding to the same, some netizens commented under the video:

The video in question was uploaded to his official YouTube channel on June 26th of this year. The short clip which was titled Removing BUTT HAIRS Using NAIR Cream – A Visual Guide! left internet users horrified. Just five seconds into the short video, Leonardo said- “this is how hairy my butt is right now.” He went on to show his derriere to followers. He proceeded to showcase the Nair cream to followers and applied it to his back section. The video continued to demonstrate how to use the product.

At the time of writing this article, the explicit video continued to garner views. It had amassed over 3.5 million views at the time of writing this article.

Kevin Leonardo also took to Twitter to show followers how the video was performing. In a tweet, he wrote:

“1 week later and now 3.2 million people know how to use nair on their butts ur welcome”

He revealed that his “impressions click-through rate” was at 44.4% and the “average view duration” of the video was 1:04.

Netizens react to Kevin Leonardo’s Nair video

Internet users were disgusted by the video. Many uploaded hilarious memes of their reactions to the same. A few read:

At the time of writing this article, Kevin Leonardo had not responded to the trolling he was experiencing online.

Everything to know about the Nair hair removal cream

Nair is often available in one’s local drugstore. According to healthline, it is made of thioglycolic acide and a base similar to sulfur and hydroxide. This formulation allows customers to have an easy hair removal process.

The chemicals work by targeting the hair structure in certain areas of the body. Once applied on the spot, it breaks hair fibers that leads to the dissolution of the hair. It takes about three to 10 minutes to work on one’s body.

The product is popularly used to remove hair on legs. It often works on the face and other parts of the body as seen in Leonardo’s video.

It is important to note that the product can cause allergic reactions, chemical burns, irritation, skin peeling, rashes and blisters for some users. It is advised to check the ingredients on the product to ensure one does not encounter an allergen. Those allergic to perfumes are also advised not to use the product.

Customers are also advised not to use any skincare products immediately after using Nair. They must also not step into the sun.

