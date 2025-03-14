Did Moo Deng die? Claim explored as internet raises concern online

Claims of Moo Deng's passing surfaced online in recent days across social media platforms. For those uninitiated, the pygmy hippopotamus Moo Deng, based in Thailand, went viral last year after the zoo where she resides began posting videos of her eating and playing online. Despite claims of her passing away, it is important to note that it is not true. The internet's favorite animal is alive and well.

X user @poopnibbler was among the many who took to the social networking site on March 14 to state that the pygmy hippopotamus had passed away. They wrote in a tweet:

"Moo deng died we must have a moment of silence for her after she passed away.."

Some other tweets expressing the same sentiments appeared online as well. On March 13, X user @SpookieCorvus took to the social media platform to tweet- "WHAT THE F**K DO YOU MEAN MOO DENG DIED."

It appears as if several netizens have been misinformed that the beloved pygmy hippo actually died. Moo Deng is alive and well. However, the offspring of Moo Deng's sister, Thabo, passed away.

Moo Deng is not dead

On March 10, TBC Daily reported that the Taipei Zoo confirmed that Thabo, who is originally from Singapore, had died from malnutrition and an infection. Thabo, who was from Singapore's Mandai Wildlife Group, passed away aged two years old despite efforts of treatment made over the past month.

A day before the pygmy's passing, the zoo's care team had reportedly established an emergency unit for round-the-clock monitoring as Thabo's health had declined rapidly. He was reportedly suffering from rising white blood cell counts and muscle index, and there were also indications of liver and kidney dysfunction.

The Taipei Zoo revealed that Thabo arrived in mid-November and was introduced for public viewing in January 2025. On February 11, a zookeeper noticed that the pygmy had sustained a wound on his right foot. He was then given treatment, daily cleaning, and oral medication.

Although efforts were made to medicate the animal, zookeepers stated that they found it difficult to feed Thabo the medication as he refused to consume it.

In time, they also reportedly found lumps on his body. With prolonged cold air mass and swings in the temperature during the day, Thabo's condition reportedly deteriorated further.

As per Mothership On Earth, Thabo initially resided in the same zoo as Moo, the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand. The zoo is also home to another pygmy hippo, Miata.

Meanwhile, the website also reported that Thabo's favorite activities included eating and sleeping. It also read:

"He particularly enjoys eating leaves, which comprise the majority of his diet. However, he also eats grass, hay, carrots, lettuce and baby corn."

The International Union for Conservation of Nature has classified pygmy hippos as "endangered." The Taipei Zoo has told TBC Daily that it will investigate Thabo's death to assess whether the zoo's environmental factors pose a risk to other animals.

