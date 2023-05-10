"Didn't realize the nightlife scene was like that": Bowling Green Kentucky bar video leaves internet in disbelief 

A Kentucky couple were arrested in Bowling Green’s Brew Co. Underground bar after engaging in s*xual acts in public. Video of the two getting intimate was quick to go viral across social media platforms. Netizens and bystanders were stunned by the occurrence with many expressing disgust online.

In the viral Bowling Green clip, Shonda Clark and Steven Brown can be seen standing next to each other. The latter proceeded to place his hands on his partner’s derriere. The couple proceeded to drop down their pants and engage in inappropriate activities. Those in the bar were unsurprisingly shocked by the scene.

Police responded to the venue around 11:18 pm on Friday on May 5, when the event occurred. Once they arrived at the scene, two people were reportedly found screaming on the sidewalk. The 47-year-old woman and the 49-year-old man went on to be arrested.

This comes after the Bowling Green bar owner informed law enforcement that the pair were “attempting to engage in s*x acts in the bar but were stopped” after they were “thrown out.”

Police records identified Brown as Clark’s “male friend,” while Clark was recognized as the “girlfriend.”

The police claimed that the pair were under the influence of alcohol.

They were taken to the Warren County Regional Jail where they faced second degree charges of disorderly conduct and also faced charges for alcohol intoxication in a public place.

Netizens react to Bowling Green’s most recent incident

Internet users were horrified by what occurred. Many could not believe that the pair could not wait to get into a private venue. Several netizens noted that they were repelled by the video. Some netizens also created hilarious memes in regards to the event. A few read:

The video which was initially uploaded on TikTok has been taken down by the social media platform. However, it continues to make its rounds on Twitter.

It has been reported that the duo in question were released from jail on Saturday morning. Clark was a resident of Alvaton while Brown was reportedly from Glasgow.

This is not the only video which has left netizens sickened in recent days. Not too many days ago, a traumatizing clip of a cat in a blender went viral across the internet. It has since been revealed that the person behind the act has been arrested. Another video of a dog sustaining injuries after being attacked by a screwdriver has also made its rounds online.

