Diego Garcia missing: Details revealed as 24-year-old McKinney resident disappears

24-year-old Diego Garcia from Mckinney, Texas, was reported missing on Thursday, May 25, 2023. Diego, who was diagnosed with autism, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder, was seen to have walked out of his Mckinney residence on Thursday, only to never come back.

In a recent Facebook post from May 30, Diego's mother, Holli Sanchez Garcia, described her son's details and asked the community to help in searching him. Aside from giving physical descriptions of when he was last seen, the mother also shared contact details so that anyone who has spotted her son could get in touch with her.

Diego Garcia's mother shares physical description of her son along with contact details in a social media post

According to Diego's mother, Holli Sanchez Garcia, her son had gone for a walk to a RaceTrac gas station on McDonald St., which is near Eldorado Parkway.

Holli described Diego's appearance in a Facebook post she shared on May 30. According to the post, Diego Garcia was a 5'6" Hispanic male who was last seen on May 25 in Mckinney. He was last seen in a black long-sleeve shirt, blue and white camo neck gaiter, sporting black pants, and black van shoes. In addition, Holli confirmed that she had filed a missing person report with the Mckinney Police Department.

Moreover, Diego Garcia left his phone and Wallet at home, which is why he couldn't be tracked and didn't have any means of identification or long-distance communication with him.

Although her son didn't communicate well with others, Holli was sure that a good samaritan would help him come back home. In an interview with NBC 5, she requested anyone who saw Diego Garcia not to be scared. She said:

“If anybody sees him, don’t be scared. He’ll talk to you. He might ask if he can borrow a phone to call me,”

She added:

“I keep telling myself, he’s coming home.”

Diego Garcia is not the only one that went missing and was last seen near El Dorado Parkway

Lahari Pathiwada was last seen near El Dorado Parkway (Image via Facebook/Lahari Pathivada)

Only a few weeks ago, Lahari Pathivada, a 25-year-old Indian-American techie from Mckinney, was found dead in Oklahoma after she was reported missing on May 12. Lahari, who was last seen driving to work near El Dorado Parkway and Hardin Boulevard in Mckinney, was found dead 322 miles away in Oklahoma, only a day after her disappearance.

Lahari was last seen driving her Black Toyota Rav 4, X NCT-4059 to work. When she failed to return home, concerns arose and it was revealed that she never showed up to her office. The police were alerted by Lahiri's distraught family after her phone was tracked miles away in Oklahoma.

Messages were shared throughout social media by friends and family alerting citizens to Lahiri's disappearance. The WOW community group in Texas, who described themselves as the "Watchdogs of Wylie and surrounding areas," helped supplement the spread of the message.

The WOW community group shared the final update on the case in a Facebook post on May 13, which revealed that Lahari Pathivada was located deceased. However, circumstances leading to and details regarding the cause of death were not revealed.

Poll : 0 votes