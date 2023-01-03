Director of the Reply Series, Shin Won-ho, hints at its possible return with Reply 2002

In a recent video released by Lee Si-uhn, a Reply Series cast member, on December 30, many hidden stories from the behind-the-scenes of the show were revealed. The video featured other cast members from the series Reply 1997, such as Seo In-guk, Hiya, and Eun Ji-won, as well as the series' director, Shin Won-ho.

As the gathered group threw around questions for each other, Lee Si-uhn, the host, shared that he would truly look forward to a Reply 2002 show if it was ever bound to happen. The director, Shin Won-hu, responded by saying:

"To be honest, Reply 2002 is the hardest. It's difficult to release the copy rights of the world cup."

Though there has been speculation about the production of Reply 2002 for some time, hearing the director open up about its intricacies gives fans hope that it will be released.

Given the delays and difficulties with the release of Reply 2002, Shin Won-hu puts on the table exactly why this particular show has not yet seen the light of day. Despite the fact that it is a story he would love to share and turn into a series, the director has been forced to act differently due to the complexities of the situation. He shares that,

"I also have some PTSD (due to filming the Reply series). When I was working on present-day dramas like Prison Playbook and Hospital Playlist, I would be taken aback whenever the air conditioner on the ceiling would show up on the frame."

It continues,

"Since they can't come in the frame for the Reply series. I also developed a kind of work habit where I would get flustered if a present day address would show up on the screen."

Period dramas are always challenging because there are so many things to take care of, the accurate depictions of the era being one. With Shin Won-hu having to work on one too many period dramas in a row for the Reply series, fans understand the emotional turmoil he would have experienced. In addition to these personal obstacles, the director faced official obstacles related to copyrights.

He stated that the 2002 World Cup, which will be featured in Reply 2002, is particularly difficult to obtain copyrights for. The famed series' director faced a similar issue during the release of Reply 1988 as well.

"The first episode of Reply 1988, the Seoul Olympic scene comes out. For this, I has to speak to the IOC headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to get the copyright released. But it wawasn'termanent, and the contract period went for about a year and haa lf or two. I paid and didn't renew the cocontractSo, in all of the scenes where the reruns are currently broadcast, the Olympic scenes are blurred out."

With a mountain of difficulties in creating and releasing a period series, fans understand why the director has been very hesitant about adding to his Reply series with a new one. Regardless, given the immense love and support that the series has received worldwide, fans can't help but hope for its return. Naturally, they also share the theories and expectations they have for the possible show.

The mention of Reply 2002 by director Shin Won-ho has heightened fans' expectations and hopes. He also stated that if the show is ever made available to the public, fans will undoubtedly show their love and support for it.

