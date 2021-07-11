"Not watching Shark Week anymore": Discovery faces backlash for featuring David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad on "Sharkbait" special

Recently, Discovery Channel announced that David Dobrik would not only host during their famous 'Shark Week' but would also have his app-exclusive show titled 'Sharkbait.''

These developments have not been well received online given the controversies surrounding Dobrik and the crew On July 10th, Discovery Channel's subsidiary Instagram page exclusively for 'Shark Week' posted David Dobrik along with Natalie Mariduena and Todd Smith from the Vlog Squad.

The caption read: "This might be the Vlog Squad's wildest adventure yet" before mentioning the premiere of David Dobrik's "Sharkbait" on Discovery Plus.

In the second photo, more members of the Vlog Squad pose on a beach with David Dobrik.

Also read: "Is he gonna feed his friends to them?": David Dobrik set to have his own Discovery+ show called "Sharkbait," and the internet is not happy

Users react to David Dobrik's promotions

Immediately, Twitter users were not happy to see the Discovery Channel going through with their choice of celebrity host.

For context, Dobrik recently returned to making vlogs after leaving for over eight months. He left due to an allegation he and Jason Nash received from former Vlog Squad extra Seth Francois.

David Dobrik's longtime friend Dominkyas Zegalitis also received an assault allegation from a young woman featured on Dobrik's vlog. Dobrik, along with Scotty Sire and Jeff Wittek, attempted to defend Dobrik's actions but failed to sway public opinion to their side. Dobrik, along with many Vlog Squad members, lost longtime sponsors due to the situation.

Twitter user defnoodles shared a screenshot of the Instagram post's comments, most of which commented on how "disappointing" this casting choice was.

One user commented: "Damn, I'm not watching Shark Week anymore. You disappointed me."

INSTANT REGRET: Discovery gets backlash after featuring David Dobrik and the Vlog Squad on their Instagram page. One person said “Damn I’m not watching shark week no more, you disappointed me.” pic.twitter.com/hOjh9EtGVH — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

Also read: Fans react as Addison Rae reportedly "fired" from the UFC after receiving severe backlash over "reporter tweet" online

More comments continued under the post, with one user stating that they were "hoping to see ocean predators, not sexual predators." Other Instagram users expressed their unamusement with the hashtag 'predatorweek.'

One user mentioned that the situation and Dobrik's involvement were "frustrating." Another user stated that the "Vlog Squad doesn't deserve to be on the show."

However, some users came to David Dobrik's defense, stating that this was performative of those boycotting the show.

Another person said “I was hoping to see ocean predators, not sexual predators.” pic.twitter.com/Hab0mAxOlb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

The only time the sharks aren't the most dangerous thing in the water. — Sara Brayshaw (@blanketfires) July 11, 2021

David Dobrik spinning his friends around in the excavator, now in shark invested waters. — Budhaditya (@broodaditya) July 11, 2021

His smile creeps me out 🥴 — 🌙SAILOR MOON SAYS🌙 (@Einkunn) July 11, 2021

Good hope they get dragged to the point they cancel the show. Or I hope it’s the lowest rated shark week ever and they can thank him for that. — Marie Dede (@MarieDede5) July 11, 2021

I think the "wildest adventure" is when you almost killed your friend specifically Jeff because now that I think about it it happens quite often... 🤔 — Mileen.art (@mileen_art) July 11, 2021

Equivalent on predator status. Discovery loves a theme. — Sarah Sanderson (@ashpeababy) July 11, 2021

not trolls/haters pretending they know what channel is discovery, that they like shark week and worst that they actually have a subscription to discovery+, because is discovery+ exclusive content btw. 🤦🤦🤦. Using bloated falsehoods to provoke and damage. — 4mor (@___4mor) July 11, 2021

People are so judgmental nowadays I guess they don't make any mistakes. — Aldo Hernandez (@Aldoh_z) July 11, 2021

This is a joke right? This CANT be real! pic.twitter.com/PNX7KiAcYB — Sally (@sallyjfreedman) July 11, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: David Dobrik’s ‘Sharkbait’ show will premiere tomorrow exclusively on Discovery+. It seems like it will feature other Vlog Squad members as well. pic.twitter.com/zP8yLnHU1w — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 11, 2021

Discovery Channel stated that the premiere of Dobrik's "Sharkbait" will be on Sunday, July 11th. According to Suzy Antonyan, another Vlog Squad member, Instagram, she, along with other Vlog Squad members, will be featured on the show.

Also read: Jake Paul savagely roasts Conor McGregor's ankle injury by offering to fight him for just $23

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen