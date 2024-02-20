"Disgusting and so degrading": Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters reportedly slams Bono over comments about Israel-Hamas conflict

In an interview with Al Jazeera on February 17, 2024, Pink Floyd bassist Roger Waters criticized U2 frontman Bono for the remarks he made on the Israel-Hamas conflict. During the band's performance at the Las Vegas Sphere on October 7, 2023, 63-year-old Bono spoke about the situation in Gaza. As per Metro, he expressed his thoughts on the conflict and said:

"To see what the children of Abraham have been doing to each other all over the world for millennia as well as this very day… It’s bewildering to see the suffering of Palestinian children after we saw the suffering of Israeli children."

During a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Roger Waters condemned Bono's comments as he called his opinion "disgusting" and "degrading."

“We have to start saying to these people, your opinion is so disgusting and so degrading… sticking up for the Zionist entity,” he said.

Roger Waters criticizes U2 frontman Bono for October 2023 comments

Expand Tweet

In addition to reflecting on the complexity of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Bono voiced a desire for peace throughout the U2 performance in October 2023.

The Independent reported that as Bono introduced the track Pride (In the Name of Love), he stated that a song about non-violence would be "somewhat ridiculous" in light of the ongoing situation. However, he stated that the group's "prayers have always been for peace and for non-violence."

He then proceeded to change the lyrics of the song to reflect on the October 7 attack at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering music festival in Israel. As per The Independent, he sang:

"Early morning, Oct 7, the sun is rising in the desert sky… Stars of David, they took your life but they could not take your pride."

The original lyrics of the song are:

"Early morning, April four Shot rings out in the Memphis sky Free at last, they took your life They could not take your pride."

Roger Waters spoke to Al Jazeera on Friday and seemingly called the change of lyrics "disgusting" as he said:

"What he did a couple of weeks ago in the Sphere in Las Vegas, singing about the Stars of David, was one of the most disgusting things I’ve ever seen in my life."

He went on to say that those who know Bono should "pick him up by his ankles and shake him" until he stops endorsing such views.

Bono's representatives have not yet responded to Roger Waters' comments as of this writing.

It is important to note that Waters has also previously been subject to intense criticism for his alleged antisemitic beliefs, as per Metro. The songwriter's former Jewish acquaintances and coworkers have also reportedly expressed concerns about him in a documentary for Campaign Against Antisemitism titled The Dark Side of Roger Waters.

Say goodbye to a fan-favorite show HERE