"Disgusting, disturbing and distressing": Cat in a blender video sparks widespread outrage online 

An extremely distressing video of a cat in a blender has been making its rounds across social media platforms. Despite several websites having strict community guidelines towards sensitive content, the concerning video has continued to spread like wildfire. Internet users were horrified by the video and urged fellow netizens not to share it further on. Reacting to the viral clip, one netizen wrote online:

Warning:

Guys never search that video in twitter about that cat getting tortured in blender. it is so disgusting , disturbing , and distressing and maybe even worse than what you think.



Warning: Guys never search that video in twitter about that cat getting tortured in blender. it is so disgusting , disturbing , and distressing and maybe even worse than what you think.

Due to the alarming nature of the video, it will not be linked in the article below. The cat clip appeared online today and was quick to go viral. Many could not believe that a person could torture a feline by placing it in such traumatic conditions. Netizens have been doing their best to find the person behind the heinous act and report them to authorities.

As the video continues to make its rounds online, netizens have been reacting to the same. Several internet users expressed sadness over the video. Many noted that they were traumatized to see the cat being tortured in the blender.

Several internet users continued to share the clip to raise awareness for animal cruelty. However, the circulation of the clip seems to be doing more harm than good.

Netizens react to the viral cat in a blender video

As mentioned prior, internet users were far from pleased to see the feline video. Many expressed rage over the video and could not believe that someone would hurt animals in such a manner. Several netizens hoped that the person behind the video would be held accountable for their actions. A few reactions to the video read:

Belle 💕 @belleswrld I just saw a cat in a blender im about to cry omg I just saw a cat in a blender im about to cry omg

kellicks7 @kellicks7 bro why is there a video of a cat in a blender, it’s actually so sad how somebody could actually do that bro why is there a video of a cat in a blender, it’s actually so sad how somebody could actually do that

Jordan @jordyyuiop Bro. I'm actually tired of this generation. People put a cat in a blender and then microwaved it. Wtf is wrong with people. Bro. I'm actually tired of this generation. People put a cat in a blender and then microwaved it. Wtf is wrong with people. https://t.co/lyWLXBvc3P

JENNA ♡︎ * ˚. * @styleiskissing seriously thinking ab deactivating i js saw gore of a cat in a blender i feel so sick rn , please please don't look it up it's so so disgusting i cried for atleast 20 minutes seriously thinking ab deactivating i js saw gore of a cat in a blender i feel so sick rn , please please don't look it up it's so so disgusting i cried for atleast 20 minutes

SRW Stiffaroonie @Stiffaroonie Who ever put that cat in that blender deserves the death penalty Who ever put that cat in that blender deserves the death penalty

slayFnx @slayortega1 just seen a cat get killed in a blender idk what to say just seen a cat get killed in a blender idk what to say

❦ @yoncesvogue i just saw the cat in the blender video… humans are sick in the head i just saw the cat in the blender video… humans are sick in the head

z @jjongdzy i just cried and threw up ur SICK whoever put that cat in a blender i hope you’ll experience the most painful death to ever exist and burn in hell for eternity i just cried and threw up ur SICK whoever put that cat in a blender i hope you’ll experience the most painful death to ever exist and burn in hell for eternity

DM #FreeClix @mugzeein STOP putting the cat blender video on my TL that is actually the worst video I’ve ever seen on here STOP putting the cat blender video on my TL that is actually the worst video I’ve ever seen on here

Video of cat in a blender circulated widely across Twitter

The viral clip had mostly gone viral on Twitter at the time of writing this article. The social media platform often does not tolerate any gory or violent content generally. They define sensitive content as:

“Media that is excessively gory or share violent or adult content within live video or in profile or header images. Media depicting s*xual violence and/or assault is also not permitted.”

The only exemption the platform makes is if the content is from a documentary or educational.

The viral video does not seem to be educational in any manner and is evidently violating the community guidelines. One can report the video. Often times, Twitter is quick to remove such content from the platform.

To report such disturbing videos, one can select the three dots which can be seen on the top-right section of a tweet and click on the last option which reads- “Report Tweet.” Netizens must then select the reason for flagging the selected content from the given options. In this case, the video can be marked as- “It’s abusive and harmful” and “it displays a sensitive photo or video.”

Twitter users will also get the option to block the profile which posted the disturbing content. They can also mute the profile.

