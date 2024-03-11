“Disgusting and repulsive”: Lady Gaga and trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney get slammed for their joint International Women's Day post

American singer Lady Gaga and transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney received backlash following a photo they posted on their social media accounts for International Women's Day (March 8).

Disclaimer: The article may contain homophobic comments, that could be offensive to some readers. Reader's discretion is advised.

On Friday, March 8, 2024, the pair posted pictures from their joint photo shoot. In the photos, the 37-year-old singer sat on a chair, while the 27-year-old TikToker stood behind her, hugging her, as they smiled for the camera.

Expand Tweet

Dylan, who is a transgender woman, has received backlash from conservatives for appearing in a sponsorship campaign with the beer brand Bud Light. This time, many netizens criticized the artists for their photoshoots. Some debated what a "real woman" is.

Trans influencer Dylan Mulvaney and Lady Gaga receive hate comments for International Women's Day post

Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, known professionally as Lady Gaga, has supported and promoted the rights of the LGBTQ+ community for more than a decade. According to Billboard, Gaga said in one of her first cover story interviews in September 2009 that she wanted to “inject gay culture into the mainstream."

The songwriter met the American TikTok personality Dylan Mulvaney for a photo shoot that came out on International Women's Day. The social media star is known to have detailed her gender transition in daily videos since early 2022. She has also spoken to United States President Joe Biden at the White House about transgender rights, per the New York Times.

Expand Tweet

Lady Gaga and Dylan Mulvaney posted pictures on their Instagram accounts on Friday. March 8. The TikToker wrote in the caption:

"Happy International Women’s day 👯‍♀️💓 @ladygaga"

Both Lady Gaga and Dylan wore black outfits. The singer sat in a chair in a long woolen dress. The social media star wore a short dress adorned with sequins and tassels at the bottom, along with black stockings. The post had several pictures and a video in the carousel. In the clip, Lady Gaga was heard saying:

"I'm putting you on my vision board, for life. Put this on your vision board, world, we love you."

Dylan Mulvaney replied with an "I love you" as the pair embraced each other. There were several homophobic comments made by netizens, calling them "men" who are celebrating themselves on the day about "real women."

Some of the reactions are given below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lady Gaga responded to the hateful comments on her Instagram with a lengthy caption, asking media outlets to distinguish the hatred as hatred and not "backlash." She spoke in support of the transgender community just a few hours ago, saying in part:

"But it is not surprising given the immense work that it’s obvious we still have to do as a society to make room for transgender lives to be cherished and upheld by all of us. I feel very protective in this moment, not only of Dylan, but of the trans community who continues to lead the way with their endless grace and inspiration in the face of constant degradation, intolerance, and physical, verbal, and mental violence."

Dylan Mulvaney has not spoken about the matter as of yet.