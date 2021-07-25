Dixie D'Amelio reveals she uses multiple fake accounts to stalk people on Instagram

During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, Dixie D'Amelio casually revealed that she uses multiple dummy accounts to stalk people from TikTok to Instagram. The conversation diverged into the topic after Dixie explained her latest single titled "Psycho."

"I've gone psycho before a little bit in relationships just like deep-diving. Literally last night, I was searching for someone's Instagram had no idea who they were, found them in like ten minutes. Like, just literally a random girl, I saw her, and I knew one person she was with. I went through their entire following list, found them, and [like] went on a secret account so I could watch her story and find some[thing]..."

Sang and his co-host both asked Dixie D'Amelio about the significance of the girl, to which she replied, "She was just really pretty, and I wanted to see who she was."

Dixie D'Amelio stated that she was tempted to follow the unnamed girl but decided not to. D'Amelio also mentioned that she had two fake Instagram accounts.

"I spend a lot of time on my fake account, I have two fake accounts. I have one that some of my followers know about, and then I have one that no one follows but I follow tea pages on it or people who are private that I want to stalk. It's so bad."

Netizens react to Dixie D'Amelio's candid admission of fake accounts

The clip of Dixie D'Amelio's interview was shared on Instagram by user defnoodles and was met with over three thousand views and 120 likes at the time of the article. Of the fourteen comments responding to Dixie's comments, many were concerned with her actions.

One user commented:

"Why would it be weird for her to just follow the girl but it's not weird to stalk the sh-t out of her and her love life on different accounts? It doesn't add up."

Another user commented:

"Why would she admit to that? Dixie has the personality of wet glue."

A third user stated:

"Time to block that chic I guess..."

Dixie D'Amelio has made no further comment on her previous statement regarding her fake accounts. Her interview with Zach Sang accumulated over 13k views at the time of the article.

Also read: Fans spam Bryce Hall after his ex, Addison Rae, comments on rumored girlfriend Riley Hubatka's post

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by Srijan Sen