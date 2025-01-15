"Doesn’t she openly bash Trump on the view" — Internet reacts to Whoopi Goldberg supporting Carrie Underwood performing at Trump’s inauguration

Whoopi Goldberg recently shared her opinion about singer Carrie Underwood being scheduled to perform during President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony on January 20. On January 13, the singer announced her decision to perform at the ceremony amid much backlash on social media.

Whoopi Goldberg defended Underwood's decision during the January 14 episode of The View's Hot Topic segment. She added that she supported the singer but was not "particularly interested" in it.

“I stand behind her. If I believe I have the right to make up my mind to go perform some place, I believe [she has] the same right. I have to support. It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested in what I won't be watching, but that's just me,“ Whoopi Goldberg said.

Whoopi Goldberg's support for the Before He Cheats singer was met with mixed reviews on social media. Some questioned The View co-host's political affiliations, claiming Whoopi Goldberg had "bashed" Trump on the show many times.

"Doesn’t she openly bash trump on the view every day."

Many netizens shared their thoughts about how Whoopi Goldberg worded her opinion about Underwood's performance.

"Whoopi really said, ‘i support your right to choose, but i’m not buying tickets.’ the perfect balance of shade and respect," one user commented.

""It doesn’t mean I’m particularly interested.“ HOLLERINGGGG," another person added.

"If we were hosts we'd crash out on live TV but Whoopi is so wise & calm. she knows what the best way is to cut into Carrie," someone else tweeted.

"That may be about the most fair thing Whoopi has said in quite a while," another user posted.

Others speculated why Carrie Underwood decided to perform at Trump's inauguration ceremony, wondering if it was to boost her popularity. However, many fans defended the singer's decision.

"And when was the last time this many people talked about carrie underwood or her music?… exactly," one person wrote.

"Carrie Underwood’s decision to perform at the inauguration is a bold move. Why does everyone care so much? It’s just a performance, not a stance. By the way, what happened to supporting artists’ freedom to choose where they perform, regardless?" another netizen added.

"I don't care if Carrie's political views aren't the same as mine. I also don't care that she's singing at the inauguration. I have been a fan of hers for 20 years and her music has brought me joy as well as given me comfort while I battle cancer. I will support her no matter what," someone else posted.

What else did Whoopi Goldberg and The View co-hosts say about Carrie Underwood?

On January 13, 2025, Carrie Underwood announced her decision to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony. In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the singer said she was "honored" to be invited to perform during the ceremony.

"I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event. I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

The following day, Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow hosts at The View discussed the decision during the episode's Hot Topics segment. Goldberg said that many of Underwood's fans supported her decision, adding that while she supported the singer, she was not interested in watching it.

Alyssa Farah Griffin, a Republican co-host who worked for Trump during his last stint as president, also defended Underwood. She emphasized that she was tired of social media's willingness to "cancel people's livelihood because we don't like their politics."

She added that Underwood's decision to perform at the ceremony may lead to the singer becoming "an icon of MAGA and the American right" overnight and profiting from it.

Co-hosts Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin agreed they would have declined to perform had they been in Underwood's shoes. Behar also said she was against supporting Trump, whom she dubbed a "convicted felon" who "wants to destroy the country."

Meanwhile, Hostin also sided with Whoopi Goldberg, adding that she had "scheduled a spa day" on the day of the inauguration ceremony and would not be watching the event.

Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20, when he will take his oath with his Vice President-elect, JD Vance, in front of the Capitol. Carrie Underwood will reportedly perform America The Beautiful before Trump takes his oath for the second time.

