What happened to DoKnowsWorld? Fans concerned as TikTok star lands in hospital after allegedly being hit by a car

TikTok star DoKnowsWorld posted the above image to his Instagram on June 29th. In the post, the influencer's manager shared that "DoKnow is recovering and will be back in a little while."

DoKnowsWorld's manager also asked that fans and users "respect his family during this time by allowing them some privacy" and for those looking to book the influencer to "please contact management for any business related questions."

At the end of the post, management explicitly stated that DoKnowsWorld "cannot have any visitors at this time." The post has received 86 thousand likes from the time it was being posted.

But what happened to DoKnowsWorld for him to be in this condition? There is not much to be said about the influencer's hospitalization.

DoKnowsWorld is best known for his rap music and TikTok posts involving comedy. His latest post involved him joking about his fictional "homie" going out but not cheating. The description of the video reads: "When the homie don't want to cheat."

There have been speculative theories of an alleged car accident that landed DoKnowsWorld in the hospital, though his manager stated the claims were "false." Manager Shashati stated that details of DoKnowsWorld's accident would be revealed after the influencer recovered.

DoKnowsWorld's speculative accident

DoKnowsWorld's manager, Kali Shashati, went to his own Instagram story to refute more speculative claims about a car accident.

"All the comments [o]n DoKnowsWorld are false. When he is better he will tell you what happened. Right now we need to focus on him resting."

DoKnowsWorld's other manager, Rose Cransvic shared the rapper's hospital post on his Instagram story.

Many claims under DoKnowsWorld's Instagram post were immediately deleted or swarmed by overwhelming prayers and well wishes for the influencer. Other netizens claimed that DoKnowsWorld suffered from a heart attack, but they are also baseless.

Wishing you a speedy recovery G 🙏 — CEO - WestCoast Radio #BLM (@mrdjmtk) June 30, 2021

What happen to @doknowsworld ?? Hope you good fam — flacco (@__davvvid) June 29, 2021

At the time of the article, DoKnowsWorld's condition is still unknown and, aside from the Instagram post on his account, there has been no official statement.

While many are focusing on DoKnowWorld's health and recovery, fans wish him well and await updates on his condition.

