'Don’t ever pick a fight with Ian Hislop': Internet reacts to British journalist blasting Jake Berry over Post Office scandal

Renowned British journalist Ian Hislop has garnered praise for his critique of Conservative Party chair Jake Berry during a discussion on the handling of the historic Post Office Horizon scandal.

The incident unfolded on Robert Peston's ITV show on January 10, where Hislop, a familiar face from Have I Got News For You, confronted Berry alongside Labour MP Jess Phillips. The clash centered on the government's response to the scandal, prompting Hislop to question why the Tories had taken no action until the issue gained widespread attention.

During the televised debate, Hislop raised pointed questions about the Conservative Party's response to the Post Office Horizon scandal. He specifically referenced Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's announcement of a new law to exonerate and compensate those wrongly convicted in 1999.

The online community appreciated Hislop's assertiveness, noting that he "doesn’t give an inch" and handles Berry in a way that Tory MPs find challenging.

Expand Tweet

Ian Hislop alleges government inaction

The heart of the debate revolved around Hislop's pointed question regarding the Conservative Party's prolonged inaction during the Post Office scandal.

"Why did the Tories do nothing the whole time?"

He underscored the irony of the government's sudden interest, citing the ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office as a catalyst for change.

Jake Berry, the Conservative Party chair, dismissed Hislop's comments as "nonsense." This led to a heated back-and-forth, with Hislop accusing Berry of consistently interrupting others throughout the program. The confrontation between Hislop and Berry generated a wave of reactions on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

During the televised debate, Hislop quizzed Berry about the shocking revelations surrounding the Post Office scandal, leading to a heated exchange. He specifically questioned why it took a television drama to prompt ministers into action to exonerate the victims. Berry responded by mentioning the possibility of passing emergency legislation for a parliamentary pardon. However, Hislop remained critical.

"But why couldn't you do it so long ago?"

He expressed frustration.

"The fact that it takes an ITV drama and suddenly, having been told their entire campaigning lives, 'This is very difficult, you'll have to go in front of a judge.'"

Ian Hislop's strong challenge to Jake Berry on the Post Office scandal has resonated on social media, with widespread support for Hislop's stance and questions raised about the government's handling of the longstanding issue.