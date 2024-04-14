“Don’t judge me for being bad at calculating things”: Grimes addresses reported technical difficulties during her Coachella 2024 set

Grimes reportedly faced technical difficulties during her performance at Coachella 2024 leaving the audience baffled. As per Variety, the performance started on a good note as the singer entered the Sahara Stage on a futuristic vehicle sitting in the backseat.

However, during her 50-minute performance, the Welcome to the Opera singer had to restart Music 4 Machines many times, which disrupted her performance. She then spoke to the audience, apologizing for the glitches, and said:

“This is a difficult thing to explain but we’re having a major technical error. Don’t judge me for being bad at calculating things.”

As per Variety, Grimes also stated that she “failed to do the math in real time,” especially when “remembering the tempo” of all the songs. She also explained to the people present for her show that all her songs were playing at double the speed due to the fault.

She also said:

“I’m trying to think. I’m not good enough at math for this sh*t.”

Coachella 2024 started on April 12 and will be held till April 21, 2024. The first day saw Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira, and others perform. Grimes, Kevin Abstract, Military Gun, The Red Pears, and Gabe Real performed on Day 2 of the event, that is, on Saturday, April 13, 2024.

“Next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands”: Grimes posted an apology on X

As many people reached the Sahara Stage set for Grimes' performance on the second day of Coachella 2024, they encountered major technical faults throughout the 50-minute gig. Even though she has performed at Coachella before, this time there were serious problems with the song's tempo, which made the event unpleasant for both her and the crowd.

While she already apologized to the masses while she was on the stage, she also addressed the matter on X on April 14, 2024, and stated that she will take care of the technicalities herself when she performs again next week. She also posted how she learned 3 major lessons from this show, as she said:

“The big lesson for me was a mix of. 1 - if u want it done right, do it yrself. 2 - be a c*nt even if ppl feel bad. 3 - probably pretend it's fine and engage with the crowd rather than spend a whole show slumped over the desk trying to fix software when ur meant to be entertaining. I will personally organize all the files next week. I will not let such a thing happen again.”

Popular singer Grimes apologized to the audience after the technical faults at Coachella 2024. (Image via @Grimes/ X)

She also promised to her fans and followers:

“Next week will be flawless, everything will run thru my hands. Some good lessons learned. Bless y'all. The cdjs were showing me bpms like 370 so I couldn't even mix manually by ear and the front monitors were off so it was literally sonic chaos on my end trying to guess how stuff was sounding for u guys.”

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, is known for her futuristic dance-pop, and electronic music. She is well-known for her albums Geidi Primes, Halfaxa, Visions, Art Angels, and Miss Anthropocene. In addition, she has starred in numerous TV series and films, including Hilda, and she has been a guest on chat shows including The Eric Andre Show and Saturday Night Live.