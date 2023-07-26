"Don’t push your luck Mattel"- Fans not open to the idea of multiple Barbie sequels

Following the tremendous success of Greta Gerwig's film adaptation of Barbie, inspired by Mattel's globally renowned toy line, the company has announced its intention to further expand the toy universe by producing multiple sequels. However, this news has not been met with complete enthusiasm from many fans.

In a recent interview with Variety, CEO Ynon Kreiz explained his desire to build on the success of the film. He said:

"Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe...Successful movies lend themselves to more movies...Our ambition is to create film franchises."

The success of Margot Robbie's film was expected to pave the way for a franchise, given the current trend of expanding cinematic universes. However, this announcement was met with disapproval from cinema enthusiasts who firmly believe that any further development would only diminish the quality of the original film.

Fans beg the studios to not ruin Barbie

Despite the initial skepticism, Barbie evolved into one of the most anticipated films of the year, thanks to the brilliant campaign. Moreover, Greta Gerwig also managed to touch hearts with the film, making it one of the most successful films from the studio. It has also developed a devoted fan following.

However, fans are not as thrilled about the possibility of a universe built around this film, primarily because it may not be able to live up to the original, a common occurrence in many Hollywood franchises. Moreover, fans were not happy about the studio's greed involved in the ordeal.

Despite uncertainties about the franchise's future, the film continues to generate increasing revenue in theaters worldwide.

Barbie is playing in theatres across the United States.