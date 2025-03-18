"Don't take your kids to her show" — Netizens react as Sabrina Carpenter debuts new Eiffel Tower ‘Juno’ position, sparks debate 

Pop singer and songwriter Sabrina Carpenter is currently trending after her seemingly three-way position, dubbed the Juno position, from her Paris concert went viral. On the second night of her Short n’ Sweet Tour in the French capital on March 17, 2025, she performed at the Accor Arena, where she showed off her customized position live on stage.

The act featured Sabrina Carpenter bending halfway as two male dancers stood on both sides of her, joining their hands in a gesture that looked like the top of the Eiffel Tower. One dancer stood behind her back, while the other was in front of her head. According to the Daily Mail, it was an apparent homage to the Eiffel Tower.

Following the performance, the internet has been divided, with netizens engaging in a debate. While some praised her Juno position as iconic, others criticized her, arguing she caters to a young audience. For instance, an X user, @RealTriHouse, commented on Buzzing Pop’s post.

“Don't take your kids to her show, seems simple to me,” a fan wrote.

Many people joined the debate and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“Her fans are literal children this is soooo,” a person wrote.

“Ok she be trying too hard,” one person wrote.

“Promoting such positions to a predominantly underage audience? It's not okay,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in and defended Sabrina Carpenter.

“This is what happens when you let Parisian energy take over,” a netizen wrote.

“Sabrina never fails to serve on stage,” another netizen wrote.

“She keeps getting bolder every show. THE WOMAN SHE IS INDEED,” an individual wrote.

“She reinvented geometry with this one,” wrote another.

Carpenter previously faced backlash for her seemingly inappropriate shows in London last weekend. She was also called out after her BRIT Awards performance earlier this month, as per Mail Online.

While she hasn’t reacted to the recent criticism, she defended herself last year during an interview with TIME.

“You’ll still get the occasional mother that has a strong opinion on how your should be dressing. And to that I just say, don’t come to the show and that’s okay. It’s unfortunate that it’s ever been something to criticize, because truthfully, the scariest thing in the world is getting up on a stage in front of that many people and having to perform as if it’s nothing,” Sabrina said at the time.

She concluded by saying the only way she felt at ease was by dressing comfortably and without regrets.

More about Sabrina Carpenter’s recent concert

For her second night in Paris, Sabrina Carpenter wore a shimmery green and silver skirt and matching halter top. She paired them with shiny silver-heeled boots with a heart cutout.

Apart from performing Juno, in which she sings about fantasizing about a romantic partner and getting pregnant, the 24-year-old pop star also sang other songs from her August 2024 Short n’ Sweet studio album, including Nonsense and Taste. The track Juno is reportedly inspired by the 2007 film of the same name.

The singer-songwriter first performed the Juno position live during the North American leg of her tour in November 2024, after which she faced backlash. Sabrina Carpenter is currently on the Europe leg of her tour, with her next stop in Berlin, Germany, on March 19, 2025. She kicked off her tour in June 2024.

