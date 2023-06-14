"Dr. Evil energy lol": YNW Melly's attorney's 'evil plans and stuff' book sparks hilarious reactions online

After being charged with double murder, Rapper YNW Melly has been making headlines since the start of his trial. However, this time around, it's his defense attorney that's in the spotlight after a video of the duo made the rounds on social media. In the short clip, YNW Melly’s lawyer can be seen whispering into the rapper's ears and covering her mouth with her notebook. The cover of the notebook had the text “evil plans and stuff” written across it.

RAPPER YNW MELLY'S DEFENSE ATTORNEY HAS A NOTEBOOK, EVIL PLANS AND STUFF.

The video soon went viral on social media, as it garnered more than 1.3 million views in just 24 hours. Netizens couldn’t resist making jokes in response to the clip, and Twitter user @theshamingofjay commented:

YNW Melly has been accused of murdering two of his best friends, Christopher and Anthony, in October 2018. On the first day of the trial on Monday, June 12, 2023, the defense and the prosecution laid out their arguments, where the defense claimed that it was YNW Bortlen and not YNW Melly who shot the two friends.

The prosecution refuted the statement by showing proof that Bortlen came to the location after the murders had already occurred. The trial is expected to last for the next few weeks, and the prosecutors are seeking the death penalty if the rapper is found guilty of the crime.





Photos from the Car of the murder were shown in court.

Photos from the Car of the murder were shown in court.

Social media users share hilarious reactions as video of YNW Melly’s lawyer’s book goes viral

Rapper YNW Melly has been in the headlines with his ongoing trial. After the video featuring the rapper and his lawyer went viral, social media users jumped in to joke about the situation.

In the clip, the attorney is seen leaning in close to YNW Melly, whispering in his ear, while her notebook, humorously labeled "evil plans and stuff," becomes the unexpected object of attention. Here is how the netizens responded after social media user @theshamingofjay posted the video on Twitter:

Social media users share hilarious responses after Melly's lawyer was spotted with a "weird" notebook (Image via Twitter)

JNW Melly, whose real name is Jamell Maurice Demons, was born on May 1, 1999. The singer and rapper rose to fame after he released the songs, Murder on My Mind, Mixed Personalities, and Suicidal. He was arrested in February 2019 for the alleged murder of his two best friends. Furthermore, he is also the suspect in the 2017 murder of a Sheriff’s deputy.

The lawyer is yet to respond to the comments made by social media users about her notebook.

