"Drake definitely wrote the script"- New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts clip sparks troll fest online

Transformers is all set to return to the mainstream with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment in the Transformers universe, which has not seen its glory days in a long time. Much like Fast & Furious, many believe that Transformers is way past its prime, with the studios needlessly extending the franchise for profit. Hence, the upcoming film has not generated a lot of excitement.

However, the upcoming installment in the franchise, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, is already a part of the conversation, thanks to its sneak peek, which has managed to do some negative publicity. In what appears to be a very weakly written scene, viewers get their first introduction to the world in the 1990s, where Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons are supposed to join the battle of good and evil.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

While the concept and the trailer were good enough to get some hopes high, the new teaser has removed any hope among the viewers, who have now come together to troll and make memes out of the new clip on social media sites like Twitter.

How are fans reacting to the Transformers: Rise of the Beasts clip?

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first clip from ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ has been released. The first clip from ‘TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS’ has been released. https://t.co/H2SzKkOUch

Transformers: Rise of the Beast was initially marketed quite well with an intriguing trailer and the release of some premise details that were enough to excite fans. But the new clip seems to indicate that the core of the film is not nearly as solid. Of course, this did not remain in any question after the fans openly started criticizing the new clip.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

Apart from the generally negative comments, many viewers responded with sarcastic memes about the same.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about Transformers (Image via Twitter)

Hopefully, Transformers: Rise of the Beast will be better in real life than in the clip that was released for promotional purposes. This is the seventh major entry in the universe and is helmed by Steven Caple Jr. with a script from Joby Harold, Darnell Metayer, Josh Peters, Erich Hoeber & Jon Hoeber.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will premiere globally on June 9, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes