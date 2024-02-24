"Drunk again": Bodycam video shows NJ cop slam allegedly inebriated Chief Leonard Guida on hood at crash scene

Bradley Beach Police Chief Leonard Guida has been accused of being intoxicated when he arrived at an accident site on November 9, 2023. Police have recently released bodycam footage that captured Guida confronting a sergeant at the scene.

According to officers, Guida's arrival at the accident scene wasn't expected. He was also not in his uniform and had a casual outfit on. The sergeant, with whom he had a scuffle, stated that he was "drunk again." A long-time resident of Bradley Beach has also filed a petition to get Guida removed.

Police Chief Leonard Guida is seen in bodycam footage getting into a physical confrontation with a sergeant after getting drunk

On November 9, 2023, at about 10 pm local time, NJ Police Chief Leonard Guida appeared at an accident site unexpectedly, in an intoxicated manner. He then got into a physical altercation with a sergeant. Currently, the incident is being investigated by Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago.

Patch published a part of a report issued by the prosecutor, according to which,

"The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office conducted an investigation into actions by the Bradley Beach Chief of Police, including an interaction with a sergeant occurring in November 2023."

The report was first published in TAPinto Asbury Park. The driver faced DWI charges in the accident on Main Street. According to authorities, Leonard Guida argued with the sergeant after he began criticizing the sergeant for his jacket that had peeled police lettering. On the bodycam footage, the sergeant could be heard saying,

"Chief, I am on a DWI. I am working, I don’t have time to argue about a jacket. Chief, get out of here, or you are going to get locked up! I asked you three times to leave me alone. You are obstructing my DWI."

While the chief kept complaining about the jacket, the sergeant removed it. However, this didn't stop Leonard. He called the sergeant, who was walking about to the crime scene and eventually grabbed his arm. This prompted the sergeant to slam Leonard Guida on the hood of a vehicle. He also threatened the allegedly drunk chief of an arrest. All this was recorded on the video footage.

A Bradley Beach resident filed a petition asking for Guida's removal

Several videos and photos that captured the physical scuffle between the two men have been obtained. TAPinto Asbury Park reported a statement by Councilman Al Gubitosi, saying it's difficult for the residents to cope with such altercations involving cops. A long-term area resident, Beth Kelper, launched an online petition. According to the petition,

"We believe that his continued presence in this position is detrimental to our police force, our community's well-being, and our trust in law enforcement."

It additionally states,

"By signing this petition, you are supporting our beloved community, protecting the brave men and women who serve on our police force, and restoring foundational governmental precepts."

The New York Post reported that shortly after the incident, Leonard Guida was suspended. Borough Mayor Larry Fox confirmed that the Police Chief is still on administrative leave. Authorities added that Guida's conduct is under review, and necessary action will be taken.