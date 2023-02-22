"Dude taking the biggest L": Andrew Tate's detention gets extended for third time, leaves netizens ecstatic 

Millionaire Andrew Tate is to spend another 30 days in custody after a Romanian court extended his detention for a third time on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested in December last year on suspicions of human trafficking, r*pe, and for forming an organized crime group. Following their arrest, the law enforcement agency undertook an extensive investigation that included seizing their property and assets. While prosecutors built their case against the pair, they applied for extended detention.

The two socialite brothers were scheduled to be released next week, on February 27, 2023. However, thanks to the most recent extension, they are now expected to remain in custody at least until the end of March.

As the news spread, internet users welcomed the move and shared their responses in its support. Referring to the extension, user Sam Greene pointed out that the kickboxer is "taking the biggest L," which is an informal way of saying that he is taking a loss:

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @domstylo)

Delighted netizens tweet in support of Andrew Tate's extended detention

Internet users were happy with Andrew Tate's extended custody and expressed the same on Twitter. While some called it "a win for society," others stated that they were "pleased."

Some shared hilarious memes and gifs to convey their support. One user, @_Bethesdad, posted a picture of Tate and joked:

"My face when the Romanian courts extended my detention for a third time."

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @_Bethesdad)

Twitterati also pointed out the irony in Andrew Tate's previous comments, where he hinted that he lived in Romania because it was a "corrupt country." One user wrote:

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @Azlynchy)

User @chiefdoer, mocked the influencer's frequent references to the "Matrix" as being responsible for many of the wrongs in the world:

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @cheifdoer)

Here are some other comments seen on Twitter supporting the 36-year-old influencer's

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @ancraton)

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @PeterSwales9)

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @Robinsvids70)

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @childetxt)

A user commenting on Tate's extended detention (Image via Twitter/ @Evanemoth)

More on Andrew Tate's arrest and detention

Andrew and his brother Tristan were arrested along with two women in December 2022. Following their initial arrest, authorities raided their homes and seized their assets, which led to them finding six women being held and exploited across their luxury properties.

Since then, the brothers have had their detention extended three times, a move that was unsuccessfully contested by them in court.

Both Andrew and Triastan have maintained their innocence. On January 25 and 26, they were summoned by DIICOT, a Romanaintion anti-terrorist and organized crime authority, for questioning. This marked the first time since their arrest that the brothers made an appearance.

With the new detention, Andrew Tate will remain in custody till the end of March. According to Romanian law, they can be held without charges for a maximum of 180 days.

Poll : 0 votes