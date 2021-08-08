Who is Elizabeth Jasso? Family concerned as pregnant mom goes missing after last being seen at her husband's grave

Elizabeth Jasso, a mother who is 40 weeks pregnant with twins, has been missing since Thursday, August 5th. Jasso, on the day she was meant to be induced for labor, was last seen at her husband's grave.

Elizabeth Jasso's husband, Milko, was shot and killed in Baytown, Texas, in February, according to Assistant Police Chief Eric Freed. Mr. Jasso, in a preliminary investigation, was soon to have started a physical altercation with a woman and her boyfriend inside their home.

Baytown Police are in search of Elizabeth Jasso and her twins. Mr. Jasso's mother, Blanca Rubio Gonzalez, spoke about her missing grandchildren.

"They took my son, but I was going to be blessed with two boys. I had talked to her Wednesday night saying, 'Little mija, I can't wait until tomorrow. You better not have them babies until I get home.'"

Elizabeth Jasso's father also expressed fear for his daughter's safety. Footage from a neighbor's security system caught Jasso leaving early Thursday morning without her hospital bag.

Jasso's friend, Gigi Dominiquez, claimed that Jasso was not the type to abandon family.

"We are praying that somebody calls, or she calls, and says we are in the hospital and the boys are fine."

Speculation of Elizabeth Jasso's state of being and whereabouts

Baytown Police offered their phone number 281-427-TIPS to anyone with information on Elizabeth Jasso's whereabouts at the time.

On Saturday, August 7th, Jasso's in-law, Blanca Rubio Gonzalez, recently claimed that Elizabeth was allegedly faking her pregnancy before she disappeared.

Gonzalez, along with other family members, said they discovered new information before stating they found out Jasso was never really pregnant. When Gonzalez originally went to the police, she claimed that she feared for Elizabeth Jasso's safety.

Gonzalez's family discovered that Jasso allegedly faked the pregnancy by buying fake ultrasounds online. Her cousin Victoria Cruz-Ramirez said:

"[The] sister and the father said that, 'You know she wasn't pregnant.' They figured that she was faking the pregnancy. She couldn't even have kids."

Following Gonzalez's family's new information, Baytown Police stated that Jasso is still an active missing person's case. They are still asking for any tips or information on the possible whereabouts or sightings of Elizabeth Jasso.

