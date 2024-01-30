Elm Road fire: 125 firefighters and 20 engines battle blaze engulfing block of flats in Wembley, London

On Monday evening, January 29, a large fire broke out at a complex of apartments on Elm Road in Wembley, London, prompting the London Fire Brigade (LFB) to act quickly. Twenty fire engines and over 125 firefighters were sent to extinguish the fire.

When the event started at 4:42 pm, footage circulated online showed flames shooting out of the building's top-level windows and roof. Firefighters assisted in evacuating residents from the burning block and a four-story structure nearby. While firefighters are working hard to contain the fire, the reason for the incident is still unknown.

Fire emergency in Wembley: Residents evacuated, and the area was cordoned off

Amid an Elm Road fire emergency, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) mobilized extensive resources, with 125 firefighters and 20 fire engines converging to combat the blaze. After the fire was reported, evacuation promptly began as a precautionary measure.

Residents diligently followed evacuation procedures, aided by the responding firefighters. LFB urged the public to avoid the area, and nearby residents were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to potential smoke hazards. Despite the challenges, control over the fire was established by 11 pm.

Investigation launched: Brent Council provides support to affected residents

After massive firefighting efforts, authorities are currently looking into the cause of the fire and its entire extent. Firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt, and nearby fire stations responded to the event in unison.

No injuries are recorded because every resident impacted by the fire has been accounted for. Temporary shelter is being provided for those affected by the tragedy at the neighboring St. John the Evangelist Church.

As per reports, in response to the Elm Road fire, the Brent Council has taken proactive measures to support the affected residents. Collaborating with the housing association Octavia, officers were dispatched to the scene by the council to assess the situation and provide further assistance. The collaborative efforts aim to address immediate needs and facilitate a swift recovery process.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) successfully brought the Wembley fire under control. The collaborative efforts of firefighters from Wembley, Park Royal, Northolt, and surrounding fire stations have been crucial in managing the situation and preventing further escalation. The affected area has been secured, and a four-story block next to the impacted building was also evacuated as a precaution due to the ferocity of the fire.

It was also recommended that nearby residents close their windows and doors to reduce the risk of smoke exposure. These safety precautions were taken to protect the community's welfare and minimize the negative effects of the tragedy.